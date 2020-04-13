Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.