There will be a little more order to Aspen Skiing Co.’s uphill regulations this year, but for the most part, those seeking to “earn their turns” on the resort should feel right at home.
SkiCo leaders presented a webinar to the public last night to provide an overview of this year’s uphilling policy as well as answer questions. Around 700 people reserved their spots for the virtual event — a number that Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications, said speaks to the activity’s growing popularity.
“It shows the passion that you all have in this sport, and we join you in that passion,” he said.
SkiCo is among the most lenient resorts when it comes to uphill access. Indeed, when Gov. Jared Polis ordered that ski areas close when COVID-19 hit the state in March, Aspen Snowmass continued to groom all four mountains, just for those seeking outdoor recreation on the slopes.
As in the past, ski passes are not required to access the resort upstream. The biggest tweak to previous years is that there will be designated routes that uphillers must follow during hours that the lifts are operating.
“We want to continue to embrace it and make it possible on our slopes,” Hanle said. “That will take cooperation from everybody.”
While the sport is inherently socially distanced, Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations, asked that recreationists still carry a mask with them. The idea, she said, is that everyone be able to be considerate and follow public health guidelines in case they are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from other hikers, as well as be conscientious of others in the parking lot and at the summit.
She encouraged a “self-policing” system, as well as people taking it upon themselves to offer polite corrections to others who are not adhering to public health orders.
“It's putting everyone at risk if we aren't careful with this,” she said.
In all, there are nine designated uphill routes across the resort’s four mountains. As in year’s past, all but Aspen Mountain will allow uphill traffic throughout the day. Beginning last year, dogs are not allowed on the mountains during operating hours. Along with the strict adherence to the marked trails, this year will introduce some blackout days for uphilling during lift hours, as well as potential for trails to be closed on powder days or if the resort is experiencing high-crowd volume.
The uphill trail maps and closure announcements are available through the SkiCo website and app. Uphill blackout days mirror those of the locals’ passes and are meant to keep crowds down during the anticipated height of the season. No uphilling will be permitted during operating hours from Dec. 26 to Jan.2 or on Feb 13 and 14.
Ertl also asked that locals elect to skin Buttermilk and Highlands on opening weekend — scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday — due to the limited terrain that may be available on the mountains in operation.
“If we can stay off Aspen and Snowmass for opening weekends, that's going to be very important,” she said.
The webinar also touched on skier safety, as many times uphillers are utilizing the mountain at the same time that snowmaking and grooming operations are in effect.
JT Welden, Aspen Mountain manager, said that for the most part, uphillers are respectful to the men and women whose shifts start once the lifts power off.
“The courtesy and the etiquette to the crews that are working, it goes a long way,” Welden said.
But, he warned, snowcat drivers are nearly blind from inside their cabs and can’t stop and back up at any time. In early season, the machines can be winched to the mountain, with up to 3,000 feet of cable that can pop out of the snow to brace the cats, causing a hazard in an instant. In the mornings, it is hard for patrol and lift operators who are using snowmobiles to reach their posts to see uphillers if they do not have lights behind them.
“We don't want this to go away. We certainly don't want to deal with a tragedy. So safety is paramount,” Welden said.
Travis Benson is the mountain manager for Buttermilk, which will add a signed uphill route to the west side of the mountain, to accompany the popular main route and Tiehack trail this year. And while the company has decided it will not open Buttermilk’s on-mountain restaurant, The Cliffhouse, for dinner on the first full moon of the season this year, the popular Friday morning uphill breakfasts are scheduled to resume.
“We are Aspen’s backyard, there is no question about it,” Benson said. “We want to be here for you. Uphill or downhill, you are our guest and we are here for you.”
Each of Buttermilk’s three parking lots will remain free this season. The lots are first-come, first-served — with the exception of the main parking lot over X Games weekend, when the lot will be closed.
Ertl said that for now, the premier winter athletic event is scheduled for Jan. 28 to 31, but public health considerations will play into whether crowds are allowed at that time.
There will be no free parking at Highlands this year, as SkiCo anticipates visitors will be more prone to driving to the base areas this year in order to avoid public transportation and exposure to the coronavirus. Snowmass Village’s Town Park will remain free, as will the Two Creeks parking lot after 12 p.m.
One of four trails in Snowmass will originate from the Two Creeks lot. The other three begin at the base and fan out to Elk Camp, High Alpine and Sam’s Knob. There is not currently an uphill route from the Divide Lot on Snowmass.
Each of the speakers addressed hiking up the mountains with canine friends. Dogs tend to be attracted to the groomers as they till snow and spit it up into the air, but the drivers cannot see a dog underfoot — making for a dangerous situation for all involved.
And while Ertl said she’s been known to do a droppings sweep while uphilling herself, the increased amount of dog feces left on ski runs puts the opportunity at risk for all. She again encouraged self policing when it comes to owners not picking up after their pups.
“Otherwise, this might be a privilege that goes away,” she said.
Overall, the team expressed excitement for the season and for the continued embrace of the uphill ski world at the Aspen Snowmass resort. As with all things going into winter amid the pandemic, the name of the game will be to keep crowds from amassing and spreading out enough to keep everyone safe.
“That's the beauty of having four mountains: you can head over to Highlands and Buttermilk,” Ertl said. “The really beautiful thing about this area is that we have nice release valves even if it not on the mountain of your choice for that day”