The Pitkin County Library and the town of Snowmass Village are seeking community input on the idea of consolidating all Snowmass library services into one location.
Currently, library services in Snowmass are spread across four locations — a drop box to return books at the Snowmass Center, a reading room with computer access at town hall, a drop box to return books at town hall and a pickup location for holds at the town’s recreation center.
Consolidating all of those services into one place would better serve the community, Assistant Library Director Genevieve Smith said Wednesday.
“We try to serve our Snowmass patrons as best we can, and we think we’d like to do it better,” she said. “The library is for the community — it’s a community asset, and we want the feedback from our trusted community members. We want to be able to deliver what makes the most sense to them.”
Smith said the library and the town are in the early stages of planning and do not yet have an outline of what the project will look like.
While it may not result in a standalone building like the library in Aspen, it will be something more than what is currently available, she said. The town also has hired a consulting firm to help with the public outreach process.
The library will host two open houses, one today and another on Friday, in the council chambers of Snowmass Village Town Hall, and is inviting community members to participate in the process. According to a news release, the sessions will focus on current trends that are driving changes in libraries.
Attendees will help develop a plan for programs and services, and will be asked to contribute to a vision that will combine a mix of library services into one new, convenient Snowmass location, the release says.
Smith said she hopes community members will participate and bring ideas of what they want the library to be.
“We hope the public comes and that they’re engaged,” she said. “We want it to be a very deliberate process.”
The meetings will be facilitated by Librarian Jamie LaRue, who formerly served as the director of American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom and as director of libraries in Douglas County, Colorado.
The open houses will take place in the Snowmass Town Council’s meeting room, 130 Kearnes Road, from 4:30-6 p.m. today and from noon-1:30 p.m. on Friday. Pizza and salad will be provided to participants.