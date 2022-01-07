The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Board of Trustees kicked off the new year by updating the program’s agricultural lease bid process and policy.
“We want to make sure that farming works in this valley — overall,” Gary Tennenbaum, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails director, said during Thursday’s OST board meeting. “The reason why we buy these properties is because real estate is the dominant … force in our valley and if we don’t buy it, we lose the [agriculture] altogether.”
Founded more than 30 years ago — and funded by a property tax — the open space and trails program has protected over 20,000 acres from real estate development either through land acquisition or conservation easements with existing land owners.
However, last year, OST’s agricultural lease process and policy came under fire after accusations of racism, nepotism and corruption were levied against members of county staff and locally elected officials, predominantly by Rocking TT Bar Owner José Miranda.
Miranda, who submitted lease proposals for two Glassier Open Space properties, criticized the review committee for applying scores for his references — without actually calling any of them.
“This review, it’s a show,” Miranda said in a separate interview Thursday. “All of this is just really insignificant.”
Pitkin County vehemently denied Miranda’s accusations of racism, nepotism and corruption but also acknowledged the need for improvements to OST’s agricultural lease bid process and policy.
The policy was adopted by the open space and trails board in 2014 and amended in 2017, primarily to delete redundancies and to provide guidance on infrastructure improvements.
However, in May 2021 — following the Glassier Open Space leasing decision — and continuing until September, an “agriculture task force” composed of local farmers and community members convened to discuss possible changes to the OST’s bid process and policies.
“[Miranda] had some good points, honestly,” Paul Holsinger, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails agriculture and conservation easement administrator, said. “I obviously didn’t believe what he was … saying about staff and why we chose the other person. … Nobody here is corrupt in open space, is what I would say.”
Although OST’s bid process and policy mirrors Pitkin County’s Procurement Code, it does not have to follow it verbatim.
Previously, potential lessees were scored in five categories: description of operation (65%), agricultural background (15%), lease rate (10%) ability to succeed (5%) and references (5%).
A specific “references” category was notably absent from the updated scoring criteria approved by the open space and trails board on Thursday.
“What I think you have to go and look at is, is it for the greater public good?” Graeme Means, open space and trails board trustee, posed during Thursday’s meeting. “I believe that … the ag lease program meets that standard of being in the public good.”
The open space and trails board makes a recommendation to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, which ultimately approves leases through an ordinance.
The new criteria includes four scoring categories: experience (25%), compatibility (25%), organization and equipment (20%) and practices and sustainability (30%).
According to Holsinger, open space and trails currently has 17 lease areas totaling approximately 780 acres.
“For the heartache that we had to go through with that whole appeal process, we have a better policy for it,” Holsinger said.