The first-ever Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit, which connects five mountain opera houses, launched on Thursday and includes Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House.
The new cultural heritage travel offering invites visitors to experience Colorado’s Silver Rush past and the importance of arts and culture in today’s remote mountain towns, all within elegant buildings, according to a Colorado Tourism Office news release.
This summer, after two years of pandemic-related closures, visitors can enjoy live performances and events — opera, national and regional music acts, theater, festivals and more — plus building tours and rentals.
All opera houses on the circuit are on the National Register of Historic Places, were built from 1878 to 1913 and retain their original character. They include: Central City Opera House (Central City), Sheridan Opera House (Telluride), Tabor Opera House (Leadville), Wheeler Opera House (Aspen) and Wright Opera House (Ouray).
The Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit makes trip planning easy, the release says. ColoradoOperaHouses.com provides information about the opera houses, a calendar of events and a circuit map. The website links to nearby history and arts attractions, outdoor recreation and lodging so that visitors can plan a full trip.
“Today, many opera houses are being used for other purposes or are no longer in existence. The five circuit opera houses give visitors a rare opportunity to see live entertainment in the same settings that people did at the turn of the 20th century,” the release states.
Summer events at the Wheeler Opera House include the Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ June Experience (today and Saturday), the Aspen Music Festival and School (July 7 to Aug. 20) and Corrine Bailey Rae (July 22).
The circuit project is funded by $40,000 from the Colorado Tourism Office through its Marketing Matching Grant and a collective partner contribution of $20,000. All participating organizations are equal partners.