The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has seen minor cancellations here and there throughout the winter due to worker shortages, but in most situations, RFTA has pivoted resources from lines like the BRT or L that runs up and down the valley consistently to ensure coverage across all routes, without a need to mass-blast information across the valley.
On Tuesday, down 12 bus operators, that changed. RFTA issued a Pitkin Alert to notify the public of seven impacted routes, two of which were deprived of service completely, at least momentarily.
“Service modifications and adjustments have been happening throughout the whole season, just not to the degree we saw last night in the city of Aspen service,” said RFTA Director of Operations Ian Adams via a phone conference call with Aspen Daily News and RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship on Wednesday.
The first alert came through just after 6 p.m., less than a full hour before services to Cemetery Lane were set to be cut. An updated alert sent shortly after 7 p.m. included restorations of some services after RFTA employees were found to cover routes. Cemetery Lane and Hunter Creek, which was set to lose service at 8 p.m., were removed from the secondary alert.
RFTA uses a “readiness percentage” metric to determine its ability to cover all services. A 100% mark means that all services can be covered as long as no unexpected absences arise, with 115% — about 190 operators — being the ideal. In the current worker shortage crisis, RFTA sees its “readiness percentage” at 99% — almost complete coverage with some minor modifications assuming there are no absences.
“On any given day, even if everyone comes to work, our dispatchers are either having to find people to come in on their day off or stay late or make that really hard determination to reduce some of our service areas,” Adams said.
In the days after X Games when employee burnout may have been higher than normal, an increase in needed days off resulted in a spike in total absences from the baseline of regular days off, short-term illnesses, etc. On Wednesday, absences were halved, down to seven, Blankenship said.
“We had the people who were out for longer periods of time … but then there were these kind of impromptu absences that occurred,” Blankenship said. “It’s just from day to day. [One] day I can see the numbers down and things are going good, the next day I can see a significant jump in terms of the absences. That’s what makes it challenging when we’re right on the bubble of having exactly the number of drivers we need; if you pull anybody out of that, we’re scrambling to fill shifts.”
Adams said Tuesday was the biggest impact to services this season in Aspen. With X Games and Aspen Gay Ski Week in the rear-view mirror, there’s optimism for that large-scale disruptions can be avoided in the future.
But there’s also the reality that driving buses in the winter is a difficult, fatiguing ordeal, even before taking into account winter illnesses and other factors that create a need for drivers to take time off.
RFTA has shifted its hiring model to year-round from seasonal, and believes it offers competitive wages and benefits. It’s “graduating” two classes of trainees in the next few weeks.
For the more routine service disruptions that don’t prompt a countywide notification, RFTA is relying on its in-house messaging system that allows users to receive email or text notifications by routes or specific stops. To sign up for the system, visit myrfta.com.