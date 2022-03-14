A full week after legal counsel representing both the city of Aspen and the Aspen Board of Realtors filed their respective written closing arguments in the contentious lawsuit seeking to nullify the controversial Ordinance 27, 9th Judicial District Judge Anne Norrdin at 10:45 p.m. on Friday filed her ruling.
In a dense, 29-page order, Norrdin granted ABOR the preliminary injunction it was seeking, making unenforceable Ordinance 27 — which, unanimously approved by Aspen City Council during a special meeting on Dec. 8, placed a moratorium on new short-term rental permits until Sept. 30, 2022, and land use applications for residential development and certain kinds of residential building permit applications until June 8, 2022.
But it was far from a simple ruling, and the city of Aspen has already publicly noticed a special meeting set for 4 p.m. today during which city council will consider Ordinance 6. In short, the preliminary injunction makes void Ordinance 27, but it doesn’t stop the city from considering another, properly noticed option, city attorney Jim True explained.
“I will tell you that we are preparing and we have noticed and we are going to have a meeting tomorrow to consider a new ordinance re-enacting the moratorium,” True said Sunday. “So we are recognizing [the judge’s] decision and we’ve provided the 24-hours notice. We will have a meeting tomorrow to have our first consideration under Section 4.11 and on Tuesday, we’ll have the second meeting. We’ll go from there.”
ABOR’s case hinged on three complaints, essentially: First, it contended that the city’s use of the term “emergency” was not warranted; second, that the text of Ordinance 27 did not contain sufficient evidence of the urgency to necessitate an emergency ordinance; and finally, that the public was not given the legally required minimum 24 hours’ notice of the meeting agenda according to the state’s Open Meetings Law, part of what’s collectively known as the Colorado Sunshine Law.
Norrdin opted not to officially comment on the first matter in her ruling, citing that a municipality’s determination of what does or does not constitute an emergency is a legislative question, not a judicial one.
“The Council’s determination that an emergency existed, one warranting enactment of an emergency ordinance, is, of course, a legislative act and it is cloaked with the presumption of validity and entitled to deference,” she wrote in her ruling. “In the absence of a showing of bad faith or fraud, this court is without jurisdiction to weigh in on the question of whether Ordinance 27 was truly necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health or safety.”
As for the second question, Norrdin determined that the language in Ordinance 27 clearly included “‘facts, showing [the] urgency and need’ for the ordinance as required by the city’s charter for emergency ordinances” — even though ABOR through its legal counsel argued that the basis for emergency was not valid.
It was regarding the third question that Norrdin delivered ABOR its most concrete legal victory: Namely, that the city failed to properly notice the consideration of Ordinance 27.
“However, there is an important distinction between the Council’s use of the emergency ordinance section of its Charter and the notice provided to the public about that intended use,” Norrdin wrote, adding that the city council is a “local public body” subject to Open Meetings law. “Any formal action by the Council requires ‘full and timely notice’ to the public.”
It was a main point of ABOR’s lead counsel, Garfield & Hecht’s Chris Bryan, in the courtroom and subsequent written closing arguments. By treating Ordinance 27 as an emergency ordinance — and one of the emergencies cited was anthropogenic climate change — city council was able to skirt important Sunshine Laws, Bryan maintained, contending that should Norrdin rule in the city’s favor on that point, it could create dangerous precedent, an essential loophole, for municipalities across the state to get around the Open Meetings Law, or OML, requirements.
“ABOR feels vindicated that the judge agreed … that the Open Meetings Law was violated, and that law is for the public’s protection. Judge Norrdin did the right thing,” Bryan said Sunday. “This is a Sunshine Law … the thinking is, we don’t want government doing things in secret because when that happens, people lose trust in their government. We want everything done in the open, under the sunshine. So my client feels the judge did the right thing, and we feel vindicated that the state of law means that everybody’s got to comply with it — and the city of Aspen is not above the law.”
For now, there is no legal moratorium on short-term rental permits or new residential building applications. That window could close as soon as Tuesday, depending on the actions of Aspen City Council. Anyone familiar with the language of the now-defunct Ordinance 27 will recognize its echoes in the proposed Ordinance 6.
“An ordinance of the city council of the city of Aspen, Colorado, imposing a temporary moratorium on the acceptance of any new land use application seeking a development order or notice of approval, and on the acceptance of certain building permit applications for all residential uses in all zone districts with the city…” it starts.
Even the emergency clause survived — but this time with the 24 hours’ notice required of any public meeting agenda.
“... It is hereby declared that, in the opinion of the city council, an emergency exists; there is a need for the preservation of public property, health, peace or safety of the city of Aspen, its residents, and guests…” it continues.
True said that nothing is set in stone at this juncture.
“[City council is] very good at listening to public comment. We feel — we disagree with the judge’s ruling on that one aspect that … led her to grant the preliminary injunction, but that’s something that we can address at least going forward,” he said. “It will solidify the moratorium going forward, assuming it’s adopted in these two meetings.”