Aspen City Council adopted emergency Ordinance 6 on first reading at a special meeting on Monday following a ruling from a 9th Judicial District judge rendering Ordinance 27 unenforceable.
Ordinance 6 places a temporary moratorium on new land use applications and building permits applications for residential development projects and maintains the emergency status. The council will hear a second reading today at noon at another special meeting, and if they vote to adopt the ordinance, it will become effective immediately.
“Ordinance 27 is stayed by the judge’s order… so Ordinance 27 becomes unenforceable under her ruling because of the procedural defects,” city attorney Jim True explained to council. “We are correcting the procedural defects so Ordinance 6 will become effective and will be applicable.”
He added that Ordinance 6 corrects the procedural defects — being that the city gave 24 hours’ notice of Monday’s and today’s special meetings — and will become effective today if passed.
Ordinance 6 would accomplish many of the same goals as Ordinance 27, the key distinction being the advance notice for the special meetings on Monday and today. In her ruling in favor of the Aspen Board of Realtors and granting a preliminary injunction, Judge Anne Norrdin cited the city’s failure to give timely notice that Ordinance 27 would be discussed on Dec. 7 as part of her reasoning for her ruling.
“There is an important distinction between the council’s use of the emergency ordinance section of its Charter and the notice provided to the public about that intended use,” she wrote, adding that the city council is a “local public body” subject to the state’s Open Meetings Law. “Any formal action by the council requires ‘full and timely notice’ to the public.”
Ordinance 6 would replace the earlier moratorium on new residential development applications and permits and would still end on June 8, as initially outlined in Ordinance 27. It would not, however, make any changes to the regulations on short-term rental permits, which, as established by Ordinance 26 on Dec. 14, were put on pause until Sept. 30.
The council will not hold a public hearing before adopting Ordinance 6, but special meetings do allow for public comment. Mayor Torre allowed members of the public to speak on Monday and said he would do the same today.
In stark contrast to the special meetings held in December to pass Ordinance 27, only two members of the public spoke on Monday and both said they were against Ordinance 6. Bill Guth — a member of the local real estate community who, along with fellow longtime local Bob Bowden, began circulating a citizen’s initiative in January to repeal Ordinance 27 — said that as of Monday he’d collected more than 900 signatures from Aspen voters and was prepared to present them to the city council this week.
“Almost 35% — if my math is right — of the people that voted in the last election are telling you this is a bad idea,” Guth said. “I’m pleading with you not to make the same mistake twice.”
A lot of people in the community have put months of work into the initiative and similar efforts, Guth added. He urged the council to work with the community instead of passing another emergency ordinance that could alienate them.
Council members did not make many comments on Monday, saying that their reasons for adopting Ordinance 6 were the same as they were in December when Ordinance 27 was adopted, and that the work was necessary.
“It is my belief that the work necessary to accomplish code revisions sufficient to bring our code in greater alignment with the Aspen Area Community Plan and the elements of service and infrastructure — human infrastructure — needed to support a resort need to be realigned,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said. “I will support this going forward.”
Mayor Torre also said he would support Ordinance 6, and added that while he believes in the judge’s ruling on the emergency nature of the moratorium — she ruled that the city showed sufficient facts to support the need for an emergency under the city charter — he did not agree with the other part.
“We will respect it, but I found the language not to lend itself to a defect in process here,” he said. “This is important for us to get this right for everybody, for both sides — for all sides, to be honest with you. There’s more than just two.”
Torre will allow public comment at the special meeting today at noon, which will take place in Council Chambers at Aspen City Hall. Members of the public who would like to comment but cannot attend the meeting in person may submit written comments to publiccomment@aspen.gov.