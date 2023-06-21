Aspen City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to approve an ordinance on second reading to extend the city’s current land use code for two years while the city adjusts to a new state law.
House Bill 1255 was passed by the Colorado General Assembly during this year’s legislative session. The bill, “Regulating Local Housing Growth Restrictions,” overrides existing municipal laws that limit the number of residential permits or construction projects that a city may approve per year, according to a memorandum from city of Aspen staff. The intent of the state law is to increase the housing supply across Colorado.
To comply with HB 1255, the city of Aspen will need to update its land-use code, particularly its Growth Management Quota System regulations. The GMQS is designed to oversee the city’s development allotment process, subdivision procedures, employee generation rates and affordable housing mitigation and fees, among other aspects of the code, according to the memo. It also caps the number of residential development and redevelopment scenarios that can occur per year in Aspen and is intertwined with the rest of the city’s land-use code, and staff said it will take time and legal resources to determine how it all will be affected by HB 1255.
Ordinance 11, which the council approved on Tuesday, extends the city’s current land-use code and GMQS regulations for up to 24 months while staff conducts research and planning to bring the code into alignment with the new state law. Ordinance 11 also implements a temporary, non-renewable anti-growth law, which is allowed under HB 1255 for up to 24 months within a five-year period.
“So if approved, the temporary non-renewable anti-growth law will give staff two years to conduct research within our own code and its intersection with the GMQS and the larger Title 26,” said Haley Hart, a city long-range planner. “It merely just extends the current land-use code as is, so you can think of it as the status-quo law for the next 24 months.”
At the ordinance’s first reading on June 6, council members asked questions about whether they could implement an anti-growth law for less than 24 months, and what changes could be made to the land-use code, if any, during that time. Staff on Tuesday said that upon passage of Ordinance 11, building permits and land-use reviews will continue as normal under the current code. They added that when changes need to be made to the code to bring it into alignment with the new state law, the council will still be able to make amendments, policy resolutions and ordinances.
In short, Ordinance 11 will extend the current code and business in Aspen will continue as normal.
HB 1255 goes into effect in August. Councilman Bill Guth asked if council would consider shortening the extension to 12 months.
“I think two years is a long time,” he said. “I think it will take away focus and this is pretty major. This has huge implications for our land-use code and there’s a lot of unresolved questions.”
Other members of council said they preferred to pass the ordinance as written because of the flexibility that 24 months allows, and because the time could be cut back if needed.
“I think 12 months is cutting it a little tight,” Mayor Torre said. “I want to give them the ability to really work on this, focus on it and make a game plan to attack it.”