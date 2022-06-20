CUTLINES
Pitkin County commissioners are scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to consider an emergency ordinance to ban concealed handguns temporarily in the county administration building, the sheriff’s office within it and all county polling places.
The ordinance would be in place from the time of its adoption through Dec. 31, a period that includes the upcoming June 28 primary and Nov. 5 general elections. Also, beginning today, early voting for the primary begins at the county’s polling center in the administration building and runs daily through June 27, save for the previous day, June 26, because it’s a Sunday. The center also will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day for in-person voting.
The concealed handgun ban, a draft of the ordinance suggests, is rooted in the need for enhanced public safety during election season.
“The BOCC believes that the conduct of fair and open elections should not be accompanied by any threats or intimidation to the electorate,” the ordinance states. “BOCC intends to protect its staff, volunteers and the community and the BOCC intends to maintain facilities that are safe and free of violence.”
Commissioners took a similar step on Oct. 29, 2020, with a temporary ordinance banning all firearms in all county-owned buildings and its polling centers. That ban came less than a week before Election Day, which featured the presidential race, the U.S. House District 3 contest and others. The draft of the ordinance commissioners will face during Tuesday’s special meeting seeks to ban concealed handguns only.
The impetus behind the ban at the end of the 2022 election season was then-Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder Janice K. Vos Caudill, who expressed serious concerns about her staff’s safety during election season.
“Last year we experienced someone who left obscene messages, so threatening, that the police pressed charges and it went to court and I thoroughly anticipate … that it will escalate even more this year,” said Vos Caudill, who recently retired.
Commissioners passed that emergency measure unanimously but some expressed a desire to discuss a permanent ban moving forward.
The 2:50 p.m. special meeting follows a work session that will feature a presentation from an independent auditor on the county’s annual comprehensive financial report for 2021. Commissioners meet in the county administration building, 530 E. Main St.