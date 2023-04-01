At a time when Asspen businesses are having a helluva time finding, keeping and retaining employees, one service-industry stalwart is just having a helluva good time.
Merle Dodgers of New Fork Pizza was driving home from a hunting trip one night in December when he saw a dark figure in a baby blue jumpsuit pop out of the fog from the highway’s shoulder. The man stuck out his thumb and Merle pulled over.
“My first thought was, who’s this guy … no, it can’t be. ‘The King’ died in 1977. But then I let him in my truck, and realized he was the real deal! One of my favorite artists of all time. Especially the older, larger version.”
As it turns out, “The King,” bored with his rock-star status and the trappings of success, faked his demise in 1977. He moved to Tahiti under an assumed name, then hid out in Argentina and Brazil. He finally came back to the U.S. about six years ago, and lived in a small two-room cabin in Parachute. All the while, he had little access to the money he had made as one of the most influential singers and charismatic figures in music history.
Fast forward to about three months ago. “The King,” broke but not broken, old but surprisingly fit and youthful looking, was hitchhiking. He didn’t need a ride, he needed a job.
Dodgers brought him straight to New Fork Pizza and the rest, as they say, is history.
“‘The King’ is not only a great worker, he’s great company,” Dodgers said. “When it’s slow, he tells a great joke. He’s good at dropping wings and making meatball sammies. He sings for the crowd. He’s on time. He doesn’t drink up all my beer.”
He’s also had great influence on the menu. NFP now offers the “Poke Salad” pizza and is in the process of developing a deep-fried peanut butter and banana sandwich.
“Hey man, your slice is right up over here. I warmed it up for ya. I ain’t gonna babysit it all day,” he snarls, with a slight grin, during a Monday lunch shift.
The big question is, why haven’t all the millions of fans of “The King” from around the world rushed to Asspen to get a glimpse of, or a word with, the legend himself? Where are the writers of Rolling Stone? The New York Times?
Dodgers said most people don’t believe it’s really him. And “The King” couldn’t care less. Like Dodgers, the legendary singer dances to the beat of his own drummer.
“It’s him all right,” the longtime local pizza maker and seller said with a laugh. “And I’ve got him right here. I don’t need a state-of-the-art music system in here. I say, ‘Moody Blue’ or ‘Release Me’ and he goes right into it. What can I say? I got pretty damn lucky on this hire.”