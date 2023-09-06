Pitkin County commissioners climbed aboard an effort Tuesday to pursue an Outstanding Waters designation for four local streams, although two members of the board questioned if it’s simply a feel-good gesture.
A group called the Colorado River Basin Outstanding Waters Coalition identified Hunter Creek, Woody Creek, Avalanche Creek and two forks of Thompson Creek as potential candidates for the designation. In all cases, the designation would be on parts of the creeks that are surrounded by public lands.
The program is touted as a way to add protections that would prohibit degradation of water quality by new activities. However, the designation wouldn’t do anything to protect water quantity issues, Chad Rudow, water quality program manager for Roaring Fork Conservancy, told commissioners. The conservancy is among the organizations participating in the coalition.
Commissioner Steve Child questioned if the high level of water diversion from Hunter Creek should disqualify it as outstanding.
“In the case of Hunter Creek, where most of the water is actually diverted into the Arkansas River, it seems to me that doesn’t sound like an outstanding river. It sounds like a degraded river,” Child said. “Does that transmountain diversion scenario play into the designation of Hunter Creek?”
Rudow said water quantity can definitely affect water quality. However, testing shows that Hunter Creek water is at a high quality at the levels it flows at now, he said.
That raised different concerns for Commissioner Greg Poschman. “Does that just give a rationalization to the water diverters that it’s OK what they’re doing?” he asked. “I’m just wondering what’s the point? The membership (of the coalition) should be diligent about that so it’s not used for evil purposes.”
The practical effect of the outstanding water designation on the Pitkin County streams is a little cloudy. If the designation is awarded by the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission, any new use that requires a permit from the state couldn’t degrade the water quality of the streams, Rudow said. That would mean wastewater plants, for example, couldn’t discharge water that affects the streams. But the chances of a wastewater plant being built on Woody Creek above Lenado or Hunter Creek above Aspen seem remote, at best.
Rudow said the designation wouldn’t alter current grazing permits on federal lands, but it could potentially prevent a vast expansion of a grazing permit. However, grazing permits are handled by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, agencies exempt from many state and federal regulations.
The biggest advantage of the Outstanding Waters designation, Rudow said, is that it helps guard against the unknown.
“The designation is to preserve the high quality of the reach in perpetuity, for the benefit of future generations,” he said.
To qualify, streams must come in below certain levels for 12 key parameters, including E. coli, lead, silver and nitrates. The Roaring Fork Conservancy is taking multiple water tests in all four seasons to see if the nominated streams qualify. The streams also must provide an outstanding natural resource such as native cutthroat trout populations or gold medal trout fisheries. Other criteria also are weighed.
“As you’re thinking about the streams that we’re lucky enough to have in our watershed, they check the boxes for a lot of these qualities that we have here,” Rudow said. “Many of our rivers and streams that are in wilderness areas already carry this outstanding waters designation. What we’re hoping to do is extend that down from the wilderness boundary through the national forest lands.”
In the case of Woody Creek, it currently doesn’t have an Outstanding Waters designation. Hunter Creek has the designation within the Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness but not through the Hunter Creek Valley northeast of Aspen.
Avalanche Creek and Middle Thompson Creek have the designation within wilderness but not in other stretches through national forest.
A decision on the designations will come next year at the earliest. It will be made after an intensive public outreach process. The state also will hold public hearings before ruling.
Rudow said he has contacted local governments, other nonprofits, user groups and private landowners about the proposal. There’s been little reaction.
“There hasn’t been a concern but there hasn’t been outright support,” he said.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to write a letter in support of the Outstanding Waters designation of the streams, despite the concerns of Poschman and Child.