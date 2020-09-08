While Bootsy Bellows and Scarlett’s proprietor Andrew Sandler is now embroiled in disputes regarding alleged public health order violations for both businesses, another tenant at 515 E. Hopkins Ave. — Over Easy — is at risk of becoming a casualty in the whole affair.
The brunch establishment came back on the Aspen scene last December after a two-year hiatus, happily leasing the building’s upstairs floor shared Scarlett’s during the morning and early afternoon hours.
And while a separate entity with its own business license, Over Easy shares its liquor license with Scarlett’s, since the latter already existed in the roughly 6,000-square-foot downtown space, the breakfast club’s proprietor Mladen Todorovic explained.
Now, both Bootsy Bellows and Scarlett’s have been shuttered for at least 30 days after repeated alleged violations of the COVID-19 public health orders. Bootsy Bellows now faces a two-day show cause hearing with the Local Licensing Authority Oct. 13-14 after an initial agreement removing Sandler from his role did not receive a majority vote from the entity last week. Separately, on Sunday, Pitkin County Public Health issued a mandatory closure on Scarlett’s.
“We just had ongoing violations in this space. It was not meeting the social distancing requirement, not meeting the mask requirements for patrons — [and] as far as some employees. Just the basic things,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said Monday. “We have certainly gone through our compliance process in terms of providing warnings, providing education.”
Sandler, for his part, feels there’s a “target” on his back. In his recounting of Sunday’s events, he said that the reason Aspen police showed up at his upstairs establishment was because he was the one who called them.
“They got mad at me when 40 people came in the back door of Bootsy’s and nobody called the police,” he said, alluding to an early August incident that resulted in the nightclub’s closure and liquor license suspension.
On Sunday, Sandler said too many people were trying to access Scarlett’s simultaneously, and he recognized the situation was getting out of hand within the confines of the county’s public health orders.
“Luckily, I can turn [Scarlett’s] into a restaurant with a DJ. When there’s nothing to do in town, there’s only one place to go,” he said, noting the increased crowds during Labor Day weekend.
“The tourists in town are going to descend on the one establishment. It got to a point where all at once, there were people trying to get in. I said to the staff, ‘I’m going to call the police and just get some help with this.’”
But when Aspen police arrived, Sandler said, officers began critiquing details outside his control and even premises, such as people gathering on the sidewalk outside the property — even though the situation already had largely been handled.
“I called the police — and we have a great relationship with the police — they come in, and I don’t know if it’s body-cam footage or if somebody is trying to share false information with the health department, but they closed us down for the same reason they told us to call the police,” he said.
With Sandler’s liquor license in limbo, so too is Todorovic’s. While the city and county have worked with him to treat his business as separate from the issues with the other two establishments in the building, the state made it clear that so long as the license is suspended, Over Easy cannot continue to serve alcohol.
Booze sales, however, are the linchpin of the morning eatery’s profits.
“People are calling on the phone, on the website, asking for reservations — I don’t even know what to tell them. What am I supposed to do?” he said. “I cannot operate without a liquor license. There’s no point. Sure, some days I’ll break even, but Monday through Friday, what’s the point? The payroll is going to kill us.”
Unlike most restaurants in the U.S., Over Easy has paid its staff what Todorovic deemed a livable wage for the area — $28 an hour, including servers — rather than relying on tips highly dependent on seasonality.
“We want to preserve the good staff,” he said. “This way, they’re pretty much going to break even in the summer, and then in the offseason, they’re guaranteed pay. That’s how you keep good staff. That’s the reason we did that.”
Without the profit margins bolstered by alcohol sales, though, Todorovic would be lucky to make rent, much less continue to be able to pay his staff under the current model.
Rather, he’s looking at closing the establishment altogether, unless another option becomes available with Sandler and the investment group behind Scarlett’s and Bootsy Bellows.
“We have some ideas about how to make it work, but we’re not there yet,” he said.
And while Todorovic said Sandler remains optimistic — “they’re going to appeal the closure or whatever and see if they can reopen until the hearing,” he said — the Over Easy proprietor is feeling low.
“I’m really stressed. I lost my business. This was supposed to be a long-term operation, not eight months. We wouldn’t have put all this money into making it awesome if we’d known it was going to be essentially a pop-up.”
Peacock, too, acknowledged an appeal process to any public health closure — and he encouraged Over Easy to pursue it.
“There is a process where the businesses will have an opportunity to appeal the closure. Over Easy, in this case, could be looked at differently than Scarlett’s,” he said. “They can demonstrate the hours of operations [and] that Scarlett’s isn’t necessarily going to be open under the Over Easy license. It’s more getting some clarification. I believe there has been outreach to that effect.”
Indeed, Todorovic said he received an email from the county to that effect. But the issue remains that Over Easy would likely have to apply for its own liquor license with the state, and that becomes complicated for a space shared with another business already with such a license, he explained.
Todorovic spoke highly of each of the governmental entities with which he’s dealt — including the city, county and state — calling representatives compassionate and forthcoming.
But his frustration remains.
“What about my people, and my jobs?” he asked, alluding to a permanent closure. “Where’s that outrage regarding my staff?”
Sandler expressed empathy for Todorovic’s plight, as he’s feeling similar concern about the future of his establishments and respective staff. He, too, was surprised when Bill Murphy, chairman of the Local Licensing Authority, reversed his preliminary vote in support of an agreement that would have removed Sandler from his management role and banned him from the property for 30 days and instead opted to move forward with a full show cause hearing for the business.
If Bootsy Bellows loses its liquor license outright, the viability of the business is in question — as Todorovic feels Over Easy’s effectively already is.
“From the way the liquor board handled this with my license to the way the health board is handling Scarlett's, there’s a ripple effect when you close these businesses down. They have staff, with families,” Sandler said.
Peacock countered that the health department is charged with ensuring big-picture health of the entire community amid the pandemic, and the closures reflect that goal.
“The violations continued — and [we’re] more concerned about being able to maintain the ability for other businesses to be open. For schools to be open. For our winter season coming up,” he said. “It just reached a point where we needed to escalate within our compliance process.”