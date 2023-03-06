A day after Aleksander Aamodt Kilde set a record for most wins in downhill in a season, Swiss skier Marco Odermatt set the new mark for super-G in Aspen on Sunday as the World Cup came to a close.
Odermatt claimed his fifth gold of the season in super-G and ninth overall victory on the season, placing on the podium in both of the races he did not win, as well. The 25-year-old is likely to clinch the overall World Cup title as well in the season’s final weekend in Andorra, March 13-19.
“I didn’t know it would be a record,” Odermatt said. “It’s really nice. Five victories in one season is pretty cool and securing the globe before the final is even better.”
Odermatt, the sixth racer to start the day, put himself nearly a half second ahead of the five competitors before him after his race, including two Swiss teammates, undoubtedly feeding him a scouting report from the bottom of the hill ahead of his run. In the super-G, racers get to inspect the course prior to their run, but do not get to practice it, though many of the racers had gotten some feel for the course over the previous days in the downhill races and training.
Odermatt clocked in a time of one minute and 6.80 seconds (1:06.80) that would eventually carry him to some super-G history and his first crystal globe.
“I just want to have fun all the time and go for it,” Odermatt said. “I wasn’t counting points at the start for the globe, I just wanted to enjoy it. It was a really cool hill for super-G, a really nice course and I was excited to race and wanted to show my best skiing.”
But his top spot was immediately threatened by the next racer, German Andreas Sander.
Sander put together just the 10th fastest time in the top section of the course but flew through the second part with the second-best time in the race, crossing the line just .05 seconds slower than Odermatt for the silver. Sander had a strong weekend, starting with a first place in training — albeit in a race most competitors aren’t putting in 100% effort — and finishing ninth in Saturday’s downhill.
It was the 33-year-old’s first World Cup podium in 180 career starts. He narrowly missed his first in January in France, placing fourth in the second super-G race in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Rounding out the podium was Kilde, a day after locking up the downhill season title. Kilde had one mistake in the middle of the course that he said may have cost him the victory, ultimately finishing .34 seconds behind Odermatt.
At the top of the run, through the Aztec Flats, many of the competitors were close to the top of the podium, only to see their times balloon in the more technical aspects of the course in the Airplane Turn, Strawpile and Norway Island.
“The top is quite easy but when it comes down to the more technical parts it’s definitely hard to get it through and ski well,” Kilde said. “Super-G is always a little bit surprising. You’ve got to make a plan and you’ve got to go 100% with quite some rink into it too. If you make it you win.”
The race, which saw shortened times in between skier gate releases to speed up the event due to weather, saw 16 skiers fail to complete the course, despite the weather holding out. It’s not the most racers knocked out from a super-G competition this season, but saw several contenders fall like Marco Schwarz, Daniel Hemetsberger, Dominik Paris and Adrian Smiseth Sejersted — who had a tough week, skiing out in Saturday’s downhill after sitting in first place in Friday’s before the event was canceled due to weather.
The end of the start list gave the Aspen crowd something to make noise about as the event wrapped up, with No. 53 starter Nico Gauer of Liechtenstein climbing all the way to sixth place. Canadian Riley Seger, No. 51 starter, finished 10th and American Erik Arvidsson, No. 52 starter, climbed into a tie for 14th with teammate Jared Goldberg and Switzerland’s Gino Caviezel.
The top 10 finisher, in order, were Odermatt, Sander, Kilde, Austria’s Stefan Babinsky, Switzerland’s Loic Meillard, Gauer, Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr, Switzerland’s Justin Murisier, France’s Nils Allegre and Seger.
All that remains is for the grandstand to be broken down, the athletes to fly to Andorra and the hope for the World Cup to return sooner than the six year hiatus between the 2017 World Championships and this weekend. The hope for athletes is to streamline travel between Europe and North America — after racing in Beaver Creek and Lake Louise, Canada in November, the racers returned to Europe until coming to Aspen.
“I hope we can find a good solution,” Kilde said when asked if he hopes Aspen is on the schedule again next year. “Having to travel two times to the U.S. is a bit of a hassle but I think if we could make some sort of American tour that would be really cool and then have Aspen in it.”