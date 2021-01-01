There’s no arguing that 2020 couldn’t let go of the year without packing in one last punch, with gas outages and a collective held breath among the business community, wondering what arithmetic symbol will get added to the COVID-19 restrictions level. That’s also especially true for the paddling community this week.
What is usually a vibrant and joyous event among paddlers, the annual Shoshone New Year’s Day Paddle, which kicks off the paddling season for 100’s of boaters, has fallen victim to the 2020 wrath as well. Every year since about the early ‘70s, the annual event is held at the Shoshone put-in to the Grizzly Creek takeout, and boaters brave the elements of nature — frigid temperatures in dry suits to connect with longtime paddling friends. A sea of brightly colored river crafts enter the snow-covered Colorado River with smiling paddlers as far as the eye can see.
Avid kayaker Neil McComb would’ve been attending his sixth consecutive year paddling on New Year’s Day and describes the event as “one of the most magical events of the year because of the people you meet, friends you see and starting the year off on the right foot or right paddle,” he said with a chuckle.
Scott Dillard works in real estate within the valley and is astounded by the level of whitewater paddlers in the valley. Dillard has been attending the annual tradition for about 12 years now and was influenced last year by his 9-year-old daughter urging him to go, even with fresh snow and single-digit temperatures — where they had to use pliers to unzip the frozen life jackets.
“What you do on Jan. 1 is a reflection of what you want to do all year. People want to be kayaking all year, and what better way to start then on Jan. 1?” he asked.
Due to the Grizzly Creek Fire this summer in the Glenwood Canyon, the put-ins and take-outs have been shut down since the fire broke out on Aug. 10 of this year for river enthusiasts and recreators. An event with hundreds of paddlers from surrounding communities also would go against current COVID-19 protocol and aided in the cancellation.
Defiance Rafting Company owner Gregory Cowan has been working on the advocacy for “putting the wish out there” for reopening the put-ins and take-outs safely by May 1 of 2021 so they can begin operations for the 2021 rafting season. Cowan is on his second stint in the valley and is blown away by what the event has become.
“You see people from all across the state showing up. The event brings a sense of unity, everyone is super stoked and we are all there to celebrate the river-something we all have in common and it gets us looking forward to the boating season,” he said.
Cowan also says the event is a place where all water crafts and personalities are represented — it’s a snapshot of what and who boating looks like.
Event organizer and photographer Peter Holcombe addressed the event Facebook group with this message: “Hasn’t 2020 been something of a different year? It was off to a great start as we all met up and paddled together on New Year’s Day 2020. It was even a good water year for a low snowpack in Colorado. But with fires and plague, I think we all have been affected in some way.”
He expressed hesitation around ringing in the new year, however, saying it may “test our determination.”
“I hope you all can continue to ring in the new year as we love to on the river. With Shoshone having all the challenges this year I’d recommend we all try to paddle something outside, somewhere near your home, in small groups, and share your day through pictures here on this Facebook group. Keep this spirit alive!” he said.
The safety message among river experts remains clear, though: stay safe.
“Please be cautious for cold weather paddling hazards like ice bridges, frostbite, hypothermia, and cold swims,” Holcombe said. “Please dress warm, paddle with someone, scout everything, and most importantly have a blast,” adding, “see ya on the river.”
Despite the upset to the start of the 2021 paddling season, boaters seem to remain positive and are kicking off the New Year paddling near their homes on local river sections in small groupings.
McComb said he is doing a quick fix to his dry top gasket and is hoping to paddle the Two Rivers section to South Castle today with a couple of fellow kayakers. Cowan is also keeping the tradition alive this year in a “low-key affair” of paddling on New Year’s Day with his wife, third-grade-daughter and brother on the flat-water section from Two Rivers to the West Glenwood boat ramp for their business.
Cowan said, “Getting on the water — especially after this year — is no better place to reflect and look forward to what’s in store and have a quiet appreciation for what we do have and what better place to do it then on the river?”
Dillard will also be upholding the New Year’s Day floating tradition with his family “Shoshone may be shut down, but the tradition is not,” he said.
Dillard, along with about 10 others from the local kayaking community, will be launching a nonprofit kayaking club in the summer of 2021, offering opportunities for an easier introduction into the sport.
“Kayaking has unfortunately become a dying sport that has certainly shaped our lives and we would like to reduce the barrier of entry to get into it,” he said. For more information on the kayaking club emails can be sent to roaringforkkayakingclub@gmail.com.