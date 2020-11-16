Paepcke Park serves as the city of Aspen’s second busiest transit hub, as well as its most dangerous. Aspen City Council this evening will review a series of proposed improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and bus passengers and park users who frequent the area.
Though all inbound bus routes utilize the Paepcke Park stop, there are no designated bus pull outs, causing buses to back up traffic behind them when they stop for embarking and disembarking passengers. The stop going out of town is accessed by a pedestrian crosswalk that spans Main Street. Though there is a flashing beacon pedestrians can push, the lights may be hidden from oncoming traffic if buses are present.
In a memo to council, project manager Michael Horvath said the intersection is made all the more dangerous considering the nearby amenities that commuters are traveling to, such as the Yellow Brick child care center.
“Pedestrians are required to cross five lanes of traffic and visibility can be impaired by loading buses and vehicles. An additional concern for staff is the high number of kids that utilize this area due to the proximity of the school,” Horvath said.
The project team has compiled extensive public feedback, showing that the community too has concerns about the safety of the transit hub.
As commuters depart the bus on the west side of the park, there is no uniform path for them to get to their destinations in the core of town or north of Main Street.
“The majority of (Bus Rapid Transit) bus riders getting off at Paepcke in the mornings head to Main Street to go east or cross to go north and east. They first have to walk along Garmisch and contend with vehicles parking at the Molly Gibson, then cross Garmisch which causes traffic problems with vehicles entering Garmisch from Main,” one commenter wrote of the disorganized backup at the unmarked stop, pitting pedestrians, buses and vehicles against each other.
The flashing lights at the corner of Garmisch and Main streets are meant to be pressed by waiting pedestrians, signifying that all traffic must come to a complete stop mid-block and allow for people to cross.
One commenter pointed out that in a resort town, there are many people both in their vehicles or attempting to cross who are not familiar with the system.
“People and cars don’t respect the pedestrian lights; there are people who don’t know how to use the crossing lights,” the commenter wrote.
The most common request from the public is to build a shelter for those waiting at the outbound stop. Currently there is no covering, and commuters must wait in open snow or rain in bad conditions, or take to waiting under a nearby awning on private property.
Tonight, the council will be presented with schematics that attempt to address the primary concerns of the public, and tie many modes of transportation together to make the park a true transit hub.
“This grouping of bus stops, We-Cycle stations, Car-to-Go station and general pedestrian traffic interacts as a whole transit hub, and the improvements are linked together to improve the overall experience of the traveling public,” the memo states.
Specifically, the council is being asked to give the OK to move to the construction phase of the project. Proposed upgrades to the hub include a bus pull off on Garmisch Street, with the addition of a sidewalk and designated mid-block crosswalk.
To make the pedestrian experience safer crossing Main Street, the project team has proposed a raised island separating the bus pull-out from the remaining lanes of traffic.
“This allows for increased sight of the flashing beacons by vehicles when buses are loading and provides a pedestrian refuge while crossing,” the memo states.
The project’s community feedback website details the construction document phase set for completion in April of next year.
In response to the most recent plans, there are detractors who are not pleased with the elimination of parking in order to create a bus pull-out on Garmisch Street and question the need for the stop at Paepcke all together.
City staff cite the hub as the second busiest location within the city’s public transit system. The Garmisch stop was identified in a 2011 study mapping out the Bus Rapid Transit system.
“The Garmisch route is the most reliable, quickest, most cost effective, and safest route for the inbound routes. Other routes increase the cost of the project and increase the time it takes for the BRT to reach Rubey Park,” the memo explains.
Overall, the proposed improvements are aimed at the primary public concerns of safety for inbound passengers and those awaiting buses on the outbound side.
“The project team diligently studied the location and design to ensure it increased the safety for all pedestrians, vehicles and buses,” Horvath said.