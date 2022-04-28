The Aspen City Council gave direction to staff on Tuesday to move forward with requiring businesses to remove the COVID-era temporary installations by May 1, but some restaurants are asking for some leeway as they apply for land-use permits that would allow them to erect more permanent structures.
On Tuesday, representatives from Mi Chola, Mezzaluna and Jing tuned into the council’s regular meeting to hear whether they would be allowed to keep their structures for a bit longer. At Mezzaluna, the sides of a patio enclosure have been removed, but the restaurant submitted an application to the city several weeks ago for a permit that would allow them to modify the enclosure’s roof to less than 500 square feet, partner Deryk Cave said on Wednesday.
“We were just hoping that common sense would prevail, and that while our application is in that they would let us leave it up,” he said.
The roof cost $50,000 to install back in 2020, Cave added, and to remove it would cost another several thousand dollars. Hoping to avoid as much expense as possible, Mezzaluna has been in conversations with the city for more than a year.
Cave said he was told that a land use application would take three weeks to review, but now, he’s being asked to wait at least six months.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” he said.
The modified roof would only cover private property and would allow room for pedestrians to walk past, especially in the winter when Mezzaluna brings its tables inside, Cave said. At under 500 square feet, it would also allow some sun on the patio while providing shade and shelter over most of it.
Mezzaluna has no intention of using the outdoor covering during the winter months, and while Cave doesn’t expect the roof to alter his capacity much, he said the benefit of the roof is that it’s more reliable protection than an umbrella, which council members said they supported.
“We don’t see it as anything different than a couple umbrellas,” Cave said. “We just want that up to substitute for umbrellas because it’s much more efficient. When it rains, half the patio gets wet and you have to dive inside.”
For Mi Chola, the outdoor dining space provides more space for flexibility. Following Tuesday’s decision, the Mi Chola team decided to withdraw its request for extra time and took down the temporary installation. Co-owner Adam Malmgren said Wednesday it made more sense to instead apply for a land-use permit that would allow him to install a retractable awning over the existing pergola that he could use during the summer.
“It is astounding how much protecting that patio from the weather helps my business,” he said. “It gives me flexibility to do large parties and events. When locals come to me and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a party of 20,’ I’m like, ‘No problem, we’ll just make it work,’ because I have room to move things around. It gives me the opportunity to be flexible.”
Ken Citron, an attorney representing Jing, also spoke during public comment and told council the restaurant has submitted a land use application to install a permanent structure over its patio, but is willing to remove the walls from the current installation if the roof is allowed to remain over the summer. Citron added that the installation was inspected last fall and winter for fire safety and building standards, and passed both.
City staff said that by their count, about half of the temporary installations in town had been taken down, although that number was based on communication from the businesses and could be larger.
Council ultimately did not support continuation of the program, but councilors Rachel Richards and Ward Hauenstein said they support allowing some leeway or grace to businesses that were making an effort to hit the May 1 deadline.
“I am sorry to the businesses that would like to now enclose their patios with a permanent roof,” Richards said, regarding her decision to maintain her support for the deadline. “I just can’t see basically, at a time when we’re thinking about our [short-term rentals] creating new employee demand, adding capacity in some cases to add 25-30% more dining capacity unmitigated, and I just can’t do it.”