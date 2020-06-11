Emergency relief now being provided for arts organizations as part of the city of Aspen’s COVID-19 recovery efforts may strain the city’s ability to distribute funds next year as part of the regular annual arts grant process, due to a plummeting of earned revenues at the Wheeler Opera House and structures in place that limit the amount of Wheeler funds that can be spent outside the four walls of the historic building.
Aspen City Council has set aside $250,000 for arts groups from its $6 million total emergency COVID-19 relief pool, which was established this spring using general fund revenues. City officials also have identified $146,000 in excess Wheeler Opera House funds available for arts grants generated by ticket sales, theater rental revenues and commercial rents from building tenants. Arts groups are able to apply for those funds now and could see disbursements by the fall.
The Wheeler each year oversees around $400,000 in giving to local arts organizations, which are a cornerstone of Aspen’s economic prosperity and civic culture, especially in summer. Typically, the groups apply for the grants in late summer, a committee recommends awards in the fall and funds are paid out in the spring.
With arts groups suffering from canceled performances due to the coronavirus pandemic and public health concerns, Aspen City Council last month supported making increased funding available sooner to help the organizations in this difficult time.
The Wheeler is supported by a real estate transfer tax that generates millions of dollars a year earmarked for programming and upkeep of the 131-year-old Victorian opera house. Those funds have collected in excess of annual needs over time, to the point that the Wheeler is sitting on a $30 million savings account. But the ballot language establishing the RETT, which dates to 1979, caps the amount of RETT funds that can be given away annually to outside arts groups at $100,000. So each year the city uses that $100,000, supplemented by non-tax revenues generated by the Wheeler, to provide funds to arts organizations.
Because of a reduction in earned revenues at the Wheeler due to the theater being shut down since March because of COVID-19 — and it will not reopen this summer or fall as a exterior renovation is underway — and the break in rent that Wheeler tenants are getting amid the COVID economic crisis, the city will likely have to get creative, and potentially borrow money from an internal funding source, if it’s to provide the normal amount of funding as part of the regular grant cycle.
“It is possible that if the surplus of $146,000 is used now, grant funding levels may be reduced in 2021,” Alissa Farrell, the city’s administrative services director, wrote in an email. “During the [May 18] work session [about arts grants], options were discussed to ensure this was not the case. These options may be further explored by council, pending the economic circumstances throughout the year.
To qualify for the emergency COVID-19 grant, an arts organization must have received funding through the regular process in the last three years and have at least a two-year history in Aspen. A total of 18 groups meet that criteria. City officials say they estimate that all 18 will apply for some relief funding. Grants are capped at $30,000 or 10 percent of an organization’s operational budget. A single application can also be used for the emergency relief and the regular grant cycle. Applications will be accepted until July 31 or until funds are fully allocated.
To apply, organizations must submit the typical grant application, along with a supplemental statement on how COVID-19 has impacted the organization. Further, the organizations are asked to provide COVID-safe “community activation” engagements that will “enrich and elevate the cultural life of the Aspen community; offer a wide-spread appeal to the community and promote diversity; [and] encourage excellence, innovation and collaboration,” according to information provided to the groups.
Ideas include small-sized performances in public spaces or virtual online programming that the public can access for free or a nominal charge — something to “be a source of respite” and bring some “joy and levity” in the face of challenging times, City Manager Sara Ott said.
Council directed the city to spend the available $146,000 from non-tax revenues in this round of emergency arts grant funding. But, Ott said, city staff has been transparent in noting that spending those funds now could mean there may not be $400,000 available to give away to arts groups next year.
The city will reevaluate that funding availability in August, when hopefully there is a clearer picture on what activity the Wheeler can expect come December, which could generate more revenues for arts grants.
Chip Fuller, the chairman of the Wheeler’s board of directors that oversees the theater and makes recommendations on spending, said that the pressure the arts organizations are facing now, and the limited funds available to help the groups, highlights the need to get public support for a ballot question that would allow community arts organizations to access more than $100,000 per year in Wheeler RETT funds.
Potentially reallocating Wheeler RETT funds has been discussed conceptually for years, but city officials are inclined to proceed cautiously. Councilmember Rachel Richards said that the support the RETT provides to the Wheeler building itself and the programming it offers is too important to mess with without first gaining consensus and making sure the Wheeler has what it needs going forward so it can continue operating as a community asset. Subsidies from the RETT amount to millions per year, covering at least two-thirds if not more of the budget and making tickets to Wheeler events and theater rental more affordable for the public. “We would not have the Wheeler that we have now” without those funds, she said.
“I would be the last one to rush any sort of Wheeler RETT vote,” Richards said. “It is just too important to the operations of the Wheeler.”
But Richards said there are still opportunities for the city to support the arts community with funding and resources that are available now and don’t require a public vote. The city has provided rent relief to numerous arts groups housed at the Red Brick building. In addition, there could be new ways of doing business that could increase integration between the arts community and the Wheeler.
If more organizations used the Wheeler box office for the ticket sales, perhaps a small surcharge could be added to transactions that would support arts grants, she said.
Or maybe the Wheeler could produce marketing campaigns that support a wide range of arts groups, she said. There are many ideas, but all of them will require significant coordination to make sure they are as effective as possible.
“This is creating a whole new world for all of us,” Richards said of the impacts of COVID-19.
She referenced a prior fiscal crisis in California that prompted smaller fire districts to consolidate to achieve greater efficiencies.
Now, with COVID, “I think this is something that will be a catalyst for new energy on how we share and maximize resources,” she said, but it will take time to see how everything unfolds.
Richards said the city has so much else on its plate right now, it would be difficult to have the kind of community conversation necessary to gain support for any tweaking of how Wheeler RETT dollars are allocated.
City Manager Ott said that while council has expressed a willingness to talk about the future of the RETT, bandwidth is limited because officials are dealing with so many issues brought about by the pandemic. But when the time comes to have that conversation and if there were to be a ballot question, a robust process to build consensus would be advised.
“I don’t think it would be something you would want to see a split vote on,” Ott said.