In the era of COVID-19, virtual has become the name of the game, with meetings, panel discussions, workout classes, concerts and even music festivals moving to cyberspace.
Philanthropist Lexie Potamkin figured meditations and sand mandala creations led by a group of Tibetan monks should be no different.
In fact, Potamkin believes this work is more important than ever as people grapple with the difficulties of the pandemic.
The sand mandalas, which the monks meticulously create and then break down, teach the value of “permeance and letting go,” Potamkin said, while meditation “can contribute to a greater well-being and resilience, which is certainly something we need right now.”
The weeklong virtual event, spanning Sunday to July 26, is free and open to all.
Meditation and meeting the Tibetan monks 15 years ago changed Potamkin’s life. A former vice president of the International League for Human Rights, Potamkin has penned five spiritually focused books and is writing another on the monks’ influence on her life.
She and her husband, Robert, have been hosting the monks in Aspen since that initial introduction, circa the mid-2000s. The group of 10-12 monks is from the Drepung Loseling Monastery near Atlanta.
When in Aspen, a number of monks work on creating the sand mandalas — which altogether take a week to construct — in several hourslong shifts. Using special tools and brightly colored sand, the monks create vivid, intricate details. Every aspect, from the color to symbol of the mandala has meaning. The monks memorize 23 designs; this year, the monks will create a "Green Tara,” which is the embodiment of enlightened wisdom and compassion in feminine form.
At the end of the process, the monks break down their creation, bless it, distribute sand packets and then pour the remaining sand into the river to bless the Roaring Fork Valley.
“It’s really a beautiful message,” Potamkin said.
Potamkin hopes the virtual experience will inspire a similarly profound moment for viewers’ “real life” perspectives.
In a normal year, the monks would create the mandala on the roof of the Aspen Art Museum, allowing people and passersby to observe the process in its entirety.
“Bringing the monks here is a source of healing for all of us,” Potamkin said. “Just being able to hear them chant and start our morning hearing those beautiful, sacred voices, I think, is realizing and healing for our souls.”
When the monks aren’t creating (and destroying) mandalas or leading meditations and chants, Potamkin exposes them to life in the Roaring Fork Valley, which in the past has included whitewater rafting — robes in tow —hiking and riding the gondola to the top of Aspen Mountain.
Schedule of events
· Opening Ceremony: July 19, 1-3 p.m. MDT
· Daily Sand Mandala Creation: July 20-July 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. MDT
· Daily Morning Meditations: July 20-July 26, 9-9:30 a.m. MDT
· Panel: Meditation for Wellbeing and Resilience: July 25, 2 p.m. MDT
· Closing Ceremony: July 26, 1-2 p.m. MDT