Every athlete named to the 2020-21 national team will receive a one-time COVID-19 hardship payment of $1,300, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Friday, on the eve of the opening of the 2021 U.S. Alpine Championships at Aspen Highlands.
The success of the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund, plus support from the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, allowed for the financial aid to the athletes. As of Sunday, the fund had raised $3.75 million, through a dollar-for-dollar match of its donations. That’s well above its initial $3 million projection.
“The JSARF was created to honor Jeff Shiffrin’s life and legacy in collaboration with the Shiffrin family and a group of generous donors (six families),” according to the press release. It noted that the fund has contributed to U.S. Ski and Snowboard whose funding sources were impacted because of COVID-19, and that the financial aid would allow camps to run as planned and athletes retain their competitive edge.
“This has translated into one of the most successful seasons in history, with 103 podiums, including 27 victories, across all sports, which is a direct result of the consistent funding,” according to the release.
Donations have arrived from 39 different states (Colorado and New York led the way) and 19 different countries.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard CEO Tiger Shaw said in a prepared statement, “We are thrilled to be able to award athletes this one-time payment. Many of our athletes have faced a personal loss of income and an impeded earning power due to a reduction in events and other opportunities this season. We know this payment may not make up for every missed opportunity, but we hope it can alleviate some of the financial hardship.”
Jeff Shiffrin, father of two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin, passed away Feb. 2, 2020 in an accident. For more information about the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund, go to keeptheflamealive.org.