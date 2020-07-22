Despite a more than 40-year musical career, Shelly Berg never went as long without performing live as he did during the coronavirus pandemic.
“And all artists will tell you that practicing by yourself is not a substitute for playing in front of an audience,” the Steinway pianist and multi-Grammy nominated arranger and producer said via phone Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, Berg had played “exactly two” live shows — both of which were within the past week — since the novel coronavirus halted life in March.
He will add four more shows to his pandemic performances this weekend as part of Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ Café series. The shows — two each on Friday and Saturday, and set on the roof of Aspen Art Museum — are sold out. In conjunction with Pitkin County’s guidelines on gathering sizes, the events are capped at 50 people.
Berg considers himself lucky to be performing live.
“A lot of musicians have not been able to do that yet. They’ve gone the four months and still haven’t been able to play in front of people,” said Berg, who also serves as dean of the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.
On Friday, Berg and Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Tierney Sutton will play improvisational arrangements as the audience chooses songs by request. On Saturday, Berg will perform alongside trumpeter Randy Brecker, clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski and vocalist Kenny Washington. The artists also are guest instructors at the JAS Academy in collaboration with Frost School of Music, which begins Sunday.
“We love each other like family,” Berg said of the band. “It will be a fun night because you’ll feel that chemistry when we play.”
Friday’s by-request arrangement, on the contrary, is more “a combination of stressful and fun,” Berg said.
“It’s kind of like going to a NASCAR race: You want to see if there’s going to be a crash,” he quipped.
Fortunately, as Berg pointed out, he and Sutton have played jazz together since the early 1990s. He said the audience-request model is special because “you create these moments that nobody will have heard before or hear again.”
Berg said he isn’t bothered by the restrictions on audience size.
“As a performer, playing at the Hollywood Bowl or playing for 50 people, there’s not much difference,” he said. “You’re always trying to make a connection.”
This weekend’s Jazz Aspen Snowmass Café series shows sold out quickly, according to JAS founder and president Jim Horowitz.
Upon learning of the county’s 50-person cap, JAS communicated directly with its 1,000-person database that its final schedule, with minor modifications, was officially happening this summer.
“People who don’t have tickets but want them for this weekend can get their names added to our current waitlist for day-of show for last-minute returns of tickets to JAS,” Horowitz said Tuesday. “That’s all we can offer today.”
Limited tickets remain for Jazz Aspen’s final shows of the summer, Aug. 14-16.
After announcing in mid-May that this year’s Labor Day Experience was canceled, Horowitz told the Daily News, “Silence this summer is unacceptable. It’s just unacceptable. There has to be some music.”