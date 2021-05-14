In the spirit of celebrating amid a pandemic, Aspen High School’s senior graduation week will coalesce time-honored traditions with fresh, innovative ideas.
Think prom night — but make it Academy Awards-themed, complete with a red carpet and screening. Or an in-person graduation ceremony — followed by a chairlift ride up Buttermilk Ski Area to accept diplomas with the Maroon Bells as the backdrop.
These are among the few fun twists to Aspen High School’s graduation week, which will commence May 28 with the “March of the Seniors” and culminate June 5 with the coveted “Projection Graduation” tradition.
“It’s almost as close to normal as you can be, given everybody’s wearing a mask and there’s a global pandemic going on,” Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh said Thursday.
The district is working closely with Pitkin County Public Health to follow all guidelines, Baugh said, while also programming “high-quality events for this class, which has arguably suffered more than any other class since, I don’t know, World War II.”
He added: “They’ve really put up with a lot. Our seniors are an amazing group of young men and women.”
Kicking off the festivities on May 28 is “March of the Seniors,” a newer AHS tradition that started five or so years ago, according to principal Sarah Strassburger. Donning their caps and gowns, seniors will march through all three school buildings while their teachers and underclassmen cheer and clap for the graduating class.
May 29 will mark a pandemic prom — sans dancing, per public health restrictions — but with a red carpet, senior slideshow screening and other surprises like line dancing, if Strassburger can help it.
“The only way that students could dance is if they were in their pods, so we’re not going to have dancing, unless the students want to engage in line dancing with their principal. Just kidding — no,” Strassburger said with a laugh. “I keep trying to talk them into it. They’re not really on board, but I still think it could happen.”
In all seriousness, Strassburger said, “If we can talk them into some fun, socially distanced dancing — not the kind of dancing that they would normally do — that will happen.
“But it will be socially distanced,” she assured.
While Baugh admitted that the no-dancing policy is certainly “a shame,” it’s also a lesson in perspective: The superintendent said he reminds himself what a blessing it is that the class of 2021 can even celebrate prom in person — a notion seen as out of the cards as recently as January and even still iffy this spring.
This year’s prom is slated 5 to 7 p.m. in the area outside the Benedict Music Tent. School yearbooks will also be distributed at prom, allowing first-time viewing and signing among the senior class. AHS prom, which traditionally is a joint junior-senior class affair, is only for the seniors — who were robbed of the junior prom last year — this year. Dates, however, are welcome. A DJ will spin tracks while a photographer will capture the evening.
“We’re just trying to make this a really special event for the seniors,” Strassburger said.
Next up is Ex Ed, which this year will be a senior-only, overnight float trip on the Colorado River. The trip, scheduled June 1 and 2, will include a night of camping, a talent show, skits, singing and more, Strassburger said.
On June 5 at 10 a.m., the class of 2021 and their families will assemble on Aspen High School’s turf football field for an al fresco graduation ceremony complete with live singing and the school band. Then, in a “different and very exciting” series of events, the seniors will parade across the high school bridge and over to the Tiehack chairlift, Strassburger said. The 124 graduates and company will ride the lift to the Cliffhouse Restaurant, where they will receive their diplomas.
“We’re just so tickled that we can be doing these things for the kids,” Baugh said. “Because they had such a bleak year for so much of it — September, October, November, December, January, February. And then it started getting way better.”
After graduation, plans are in the works for Project Graduation, a longstanding Aspen tradition organized wholly by volunteers. Baugh and Strassburger confirmed the event is on this year and will take place at the Aspen Recreation Center, slated to start around 7 p.m.
“It will be a fun-filled night with lots of surprises for the kids,” Strassburger said. She deferred to the “generous” members of our community who plan and execute the event for more details.
“We’re ending on a really great note, I’ll say that,” the principal concluded. “It’s been a long year, but I think we are packing in a lot of celebrations to make [our seniors] really feel special and celebrated, just as they deserve, coming up on high school graduation.”