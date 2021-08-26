Following hours of presentations and impassioned public comment, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners did not reach a decision on the Aspen Skiing Co.’s rezoning request to accommodate the Pandora’s expansion.
As Wednesday's BOCC meeting, which kicked off at noon, encroached into the evening hours, the board continued the first reading of the rezoning request to Sept. 8. Commissioners will also take a tour of the site of where Pandora’s expansion would occur on an unspecified date prior to that date.
The SkiCo opened its Pandora’s expansion presentation to the BOCC Wednesday with a quote from former Pitkin County Commissioner George Newman.
Newman, who served on the BOCC for 12 years, once described SkiCo’s proposal to open 153 acres of new ski terrain near the top of Aspen Mountain and east of Richmond Hill Road as “for the larger good.”
“At some point, we could be a ski town. Unfortunately, for the last 20 years, we’ve been a real estate town,” Newman was quoted as having said about Pandora’s expansion. “Even the opposers agree we are a ski town and we ought to maintain that … the opportunity to provide higher altitude skiing is critical.”
Newman, when reached by phone Wednesday, confirmed having said at least something to that effect as it related to Pandora’s expansion.
Wednesday, SkiCo requested the BOCC rezone roughly 131 acres from its rural/remote zoning designation to ski recreation. SkiCo also asked for an additional 35 acres — currently zoned for agricultural/residential use — to, also, be rezoned to ski recreation.
“Mike, I have to say — hi, I’m Francie; we’ve never met before — that I think you threatened us with ‘if we don’t pass this and allow you to have Pandora that you’re going to develop a whole bunch of big houses and stuff up there.’ I think I heard a threat there, and it bothered me quite a bit — was it a threat?” Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober asked SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan during Wednesday’s BOCC meeting.
Jacober sits in the commissioner seat previously held by Newman, who was term limited.
Kaplan clarified that SkiCo was not threatening to build large homes on Pandora’s terrain should the board deny its rezoning requests but also made clear it would “consider all options, for sure.”
“I was saying ‘I don’t want to do that,’” Kaplan responded to Jacober. “We haven’t made any decisions. But, we have to act responsibly and abide by your will.”
Under the current zoning, Kaplan said the county’s “will” was for a portion of the land to, in fact, be “residential.”
“I think you can be assured that if we don’t rezone this it’s not because we want to have residential development on Richmond Ridge,” Jacober said.
SkiCo made its case for Pandora’s expansion to the county’s planning & zoning commission, as well as the board of county commissioners, at numerous public meetings in 2018 and 2019 but to little avail.
In 2019, commissioners — other than Newman — largely opposed the rezoning requests, which would have accommodated Pandora’s expansion. Realizing it would likely be denied, SkiCo withdrew its application and Pandora’s expansion was officially stalled, at least until recently.
At the time, commissioners felt the proposal was inconsistent with the East Aspen Master Plan that called for the terrain to remain rural and remote. Wednesday, SkiCo representatives made the case that the numbers of skiers that use the terrain continues to increase season after season.
“We can get tied up in a lot of math and I’m happy to talk about it, but perhaps more telling are the visuals … You see the photos of Pandora’s in the next couple of slides that were taken in February of 2020, and you see lots of ski tracks. Pandora’s was skied — skied heavily — in the record that’s shown here visually,” David Corbin, SkiCo senior vice president of planning and development, said. “It’s being skied like the rest of our mountain.”
Following a lengthy presentation from SkiCo, the BOCC heard from numerous members of the public concerning Pandora’s expansion. One of those commenters, Pitkin County Planning & Zoning Commissioner Cliff Weiss, spoke in favor of SkiCo’s rezoning proposal. Weiss recused himself from the P&Z discussion when the Pandora’s application made its way before the commission due to his work as a ski instructor with SkiCo for the last 16 years.
“SkiCo must remain competitive with other ski areas in the country. Ajax is our flagship, and our flagship’s getting tired,” Weiss said. “I think it needs to be upgraded [with] some new guns, and that’s how I see Pandora’s.”
Another one of Wednesday’s commenters, Tim Anderson, said he had skied on Aspen Mountain for the last 40 years, including on Pandora’s terrain. Anderson called it a “great place to ski” but was concerned that should the county rezone the land, it could lead to a “landslide” of more development requests.
“I support skiing there. I think there’s a way to do it without … a lift and a zoning change,” Anderson said. “That’s a ton of private property up there — you allow the ski company to do it, everybody and their brother that owns up there is going to want a house there,, too. And this is how it starts. And where does it end?”