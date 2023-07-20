A tough decision by Aspen Skiing Co. brass this spring helped advance the progress of the Pandora’s chairlift and terrain expansion on Aspen Mountain this summer.
After lengthy consideration, SkiCo ownership and senior management decided not to reopen Ajax for skiing over Memorial Day Weekend even though there was ample snow. Summer Road couldn’t be plowed if skiing was allowed because that would break up the terrain between the Silver Queen Gondola and the Ajax Express chairlift.
The decision to forego skiing allowed crews to plow out Summer Road earlier in May and perform grading needed for summer activities and the realignment of the intersection of the Summer, Midnight Mine and Richmond Ridge roads. It also allowed for staging for glading and prep work for the new chairlift.
“We would be in a much different place with the construction of Pandora’s if it was determined we were going to open Memorial Day Weekend for skiing,” said Mak Keeling, SkiCo vice president of mountain planning.
The project is on time and the 150 acres and new quad chairlift are expected to be ready for the 2023-24 ski season. The Pandora’s terrain is on the upper east side of Aspen Mountain. SkiCo touted the project as added terrain with a semi-backcountry feel. It also holds the snow well.
The earthmoving work got hiking trails and the roads ready for summer activity and also created the grades necessary for skiing next winter.
“We did a grading project that will allow skiers to be able to ski from the top of the Pandora’s lift over to the Sundeck and also allow for snowmobilers and backcountry users to be able to go around the new ski area boundary and get access from Midnight Mine Road,” Keeling said.
The new lift will unload about 1,000 feet up the ridge or south from the Silver Queen Gondola’s upper terminal, according to Keeling.
“It’s very close to the ridgeline where the lift will let you out,” he said. “If you want to ski Silver Bell, One & Two Leaf and get to Walsh’s, you’ll ski from the top of the Pandora’s lift, below the Silver Queen and the storage building.”
For access to the Sundeck Restaurant from the chairlift, skiers and riders will stay above the gondola upper terminal.
The majority of the grading is completed, Keeling said. Excavation was recently completed for a lift shack and now excavation is underway for the upper lift terminal. Concrete was poured Wednesday for the foundation walls of a storage building.
“The bottom lift terminal is poured, towers 1 through 7 are poured and we’re digging towers 8, 9, 10 and 11 this week,” Keeling said.
Crews dig a hole for a lift tower, place concrete forms and rebar in the hole, pour concrete to create the base, backfill around the base and will later place the towers. There will be 13 towers total. He estimated five will be placed with a crane where the terrain isn’t too steep or inaccessible. Another eight will be flown in by helicopter later this summer.
All the towers have been delivered by manufacturer Leitner-Poma of America. The first load of chairs for the lift were also delivered. The chairs, wire rope and drive mechanism were manufactured in Europe. The towers, crossarms and shives were made in Grand Junction. The lift components were assembled there and transported to Aspen.
Meanwhile, 12 sawyers continue to clear trees for trails and thin trees for gladed runs. There will be four traditional trails that are cleared. The majority of the terrain will accommodate tree-skiing.
“Last year we did two of the four cleared runs,” Keeling said. “This year we’re doing the other two. I’d say we’re 75% done with the other two traditional ski runs. We’re roughly a third of the way done with the glading projects.”
The timber harvested last year was sold to small mills in the Roaring Fork Valley and made available for firewood. Some of the timber this year will likely be sold to a larger mill in Silt.
Keeling said the sawyers consist of six patrollers at Aspen Mountain and six members of the trails crew, who are groomers in the winter. They are all intimately familiar with the Aspen Mountain terrain.
“They’re being really thoughtful about where to cut the trees in the glade and what the skiing line will be,” Keeling said. “Similar to the theme from years past, everywhere we go we continue to do dead, downed and diseased trees first and then cut down the trees that are necessary for skiing. We’re under the total quantity that was assumed by the U.S. Forest Service, at least for the moment.”
Work on the chairlift is scheduled to be completed in September and October.
“We’re on schedule and there are no hiccups that we’re aware of,” Keeling said. “With continued hard work by the teams, we’ll have a lift in an area that’s ready for the general public as soon as the snow allows.”