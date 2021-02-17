It's been 40 years since Aspen Mountain added any significant terrain to its offerings, but a decision Tuesday night by the Pitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission could hasten change to Aspen Skiing Co.’s flagship mountain.
In a repudiation of the county staff’s recommendation to deny a SkiCo rezoning request for the Pandora’s ski area expansion project in favor of looking at the area comprehensively, the P&Z instead voted unanimously to allow a public hearing on a partial or full amendment to the East Aspen Master Plan that if passed would rezone acreage from its current Rural & Remote and Agriculture Residential designations to Ski-Recreation.
Tuesday’s motion found the support of all five seated P&Z members: Joe Krabacher, Monty Thompson, Zachary Matthews, Chelsea Clark and Jeffrey Woodruff, who serves as chair. The East Aspen Master Plan, which includes Pandora’s, was first adopted in Oct. 2003.
The vote followed a 90-minute presentation led by David Corbin, SkiCo’s senior vice president of planning and development with support from President and CEO Mike Kaplan and attorney Tom Todd, the latter whose discussion about the history of Pitkin County’s Rural & Remote designation was deemed “persuasive” by at least two planning commissioners.
No members of the public opted to speak Tuesday, either for or against the rezoning request, during the virtual meeting.
Corbin suggested that SkiCo would forgo other uses in the ski recreation district, such as new residential and hospitality development, should Pandora’s be allowed to move forward with an amendment instead of a full master plan review.
Earlier in the meeting, county planner Suzanne Wolff said that updates were underway to both the East Aspen plan and one that involved Castle Creek, the ridge area of which affects both of the neighborhoods. Wolff suggested it was staff’s opinion to wait until those were completed before undertaking changes to Pandora's zoning.
But commissioner Clark was one of several on the P&Z who suggested that SkiCo had waited long enough for a decision on Pandora’s.
“Every 18 years doesn’t seem like a regular update, even if it might be in the pipeline,” she said.
Near the start of the meeting, Kaplan implored that Aspen Mountain needed to “evolve” in order to stay relevant and suggested that some of the opposition to the ski expansion — which would add about 153 acres of trails and glades east of Walsh’s run — was colored by negative opinions about the explosion of residential development in Aspen.
“It’s been 40 years since Aspen Mountain added any terrain. To be honest, it shows,” Kaplan said.
David Corbin said Pandora’s terrain was akin to what’s offered in Aspen Highlands’ Deep Temerity and would be “extremely important to the skiing experience.”
Pandora’s was reviewed in 2018 and 2019 by the P&Z and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners; the latter entity oversaw the application through what Corbin said were “seven substantive meetings.”
According to Corbin, in August 2019 Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury raised concerns about maintaining the rural and remote zoning on privately held parcels. Pandora’s rezoning would end up “bifurcated” from the BOCC’s 2018 review of the Aspen Mountain Master Plan update.
Corbin and Todd said SkiCo is willing to work with those concerns raised initially by McNicholas Kury. Todd spoke earlier about how the Rural & Remote zoning did not exclude skiing.
“‘Development of ski uses should not be precluded’ should be the mantra,” he emphasized.
P&Z member Krabacher agreed: “It certainly wouldn’t be my intent to prohibit skiing in the rural and remote zone.”