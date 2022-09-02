Aspen Mountain was the venue for different kinds of laps than usual on Thursday.
Instead of skiers or hikers, it was a Blackhawk helicopter picking up heavy loads of felled trees on what will be the line for the new Pandora’s chairlift and transporting them a short distance to Lud’s Lane. There, the limbs will be removed by hand crews and trunks will be stacked in piles called decks.
Aspen Skiing Co. trails crews have felled hundreds of trees this summer for the infrastructure needed for the expansion of ski terrain into the Pandora’s area on the mountain’s upper east side.
“Our estimated count is 460 trees,” said Mak Keeling, senior project manager for SkiCo. “The lift line is the most intensive part of the project.”
A chopper from Timberline Helicopters of Sandpoint, Idaho, was hired to haul out the downed trees because much of the lift-line terrain was too steep to skid them out with heavy machinery on the ground. SkiCo could have created a new road for skidding but figured using the bird would be gentler on the land.
Five members of a SkiCo trails crew were on the ground along the lift line Thursday, standing among piles of timber strewn like pick-up sticks. They placed loops of cable called chokers around the tree trunks. The helicopter hovered overhead and eased down a cable with a metal hook on the end. The hook was attached to the choker, and off the chopper went with enough force to create a huge gust of wind and dust on the ground. The largest trunks weighed an estimated 2 tons.
While observing the process, Keeling said the helicopter would probably be at the task for up to six hours, weather permitting.
A machine called a masticator was used to pulverize the stumps remaining on the lift line. The resulting wood chips are spread on the ground to help retain moisture and promote vegetation growth. The ground is in a lot better shape than if logs had been skidded out, Keeling said.
“This is the benefit of a helicopter,” he said.
The Pandora’s expansion will add 160 acres of skiable terrain to Aspen Mountain, as well as the new high-speed quad chairlift for the 2023-24 season. It’s the first major project at Aspen Mountain since the Silver Queen Gondola opened in December 1985 and the first terrain addition since Walsh’s was added, also in 1985.
New Aspen Mountain Manager Travis Benson said the gladed terrain for experts and intermediates will be a great addition for Aspen Mountain. It will increase the skiable terrain by about 22% at Ajax.
In addition to clearing the lift line this summer, SkiCo cleared timber off what will be a road that will initially be needed for the lift construction. That road will be used to service the lift during summers and as a ski trail during winters. A subcontractor that specializes in rock-retaining walls is busy creating the platform for the road on a steep, lateral pitch. Trees were also cleared from the future sites of the upper and lower lift terminals, and a minor amount of glading of ski runs was undertaken.
“We’re 35-40% done in the process as far as ski-trail creation, glading efforts, construction roads and infrastructure associated with the project,” Keeling said.
Most of the new skiable terrain will come via shots through the trees rather than traditional, clearcut trails. SkiCo is permitted to remove up to 35% of the timber from national forest lands used in Pandora’s. However, crews have selected dead, downed and diseased trees and about 10% of other trees, on average, in the gladed areas, Keeling said. That will be the strategy when thinning continues next summer, he said.
“We’re not trying to take more than we need to,” Keeling said. “You undercut, then you make it right.”
Once ski patrollers and SkiCo officials ride the new terrain over the next two winters, they will determine where further thinning should occur, similar to the processes used on Burnt Mountain at Snowmass Ski Areas and Temerity at Aspen Highlands.
Much of the focus for the remainder of this construction season will be preparing the downed trees for removal. U.S. Forest Service personnel periodically visit the site, measure the downed timber and charge SkiCo based on length. SkiCo can then sell the timber to buyers. The primary interested party is a mill in Silt. Nine truckloads have been removed thus far. Limbs and non-salvageable wood is collected in slash piles that will be burned once enough snow accumulates this fall.
Next summer, the project will feature installation of the chairlift and thinning for the trails.
SkiCo placed its order and made a deposit with manufacturer Leitner-Poma for the Pandora’s chairlift in April. Under normal circumstances, the lift wouldn’t have to be ordered until this coming January for the following season, but these times aren’t normal. There is an extraordinary lift-building binge in the ski industry and threats of supply chain issues remain, Keeling said. SkiCo got in Leitner-Poma’s queue first for a chairlift for 2023-24, he said. A Poma crew will be on site in mid-September to determine lift tower heights and other specifications.
“We’re exactly where we want to be,” Keeling said.