The United States Supreme Court began its 2020-21 session with eight justices after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Sept. 18. President Donald Trump was able to successfully appoint Justice Amy Coney Barrett, with a Senate confirmation vote of 52-48 on Oct. 26, to replace Ginsberg. That gave Trump three justices in four years, pointed out Adam Liptak, Supreme Court correspondent for the New York Times.
“This is a court that’s been transformed. For the longest time in living memory, we had a 4-1-4 court,” he said while moderating a July 19 panel discussion through the Aspen Institute’s Society of Fellows. “We had one swing justice in the middle of the court … that was Justice Anthony Kennody for a long time; it was Chief Justice Roberst for one term. But now that President Trump in what is probably his most lasting legacy has gotten in a mere four years three new justices on the Supreme Court. We have an entirely different Supreme Court.”
That was the general topic of the hour-long discussion with legal scholars Gloria Browne-Marshall, author and professor of constitutional law at John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York, and John Yoo, Emanuel Heller professor of law at the University of California at Berkeley — citing three recent cases with 6-3 conservative-majority decisions, is this the new Supreme Court?
Yes, Browne-Marshall answered bluntly. And that’s not a good thing, the clearly liberal-leaning academic noted.
“I wanted to touch on the point that Chief Justice John Roberts has said this is not a political court. There aren’t Donald Trump justices … There are just Supreme Court justices; most people don’t agree with that,” she said. “The faith and trust that people have had that the Court is a neutral body has been deteriorating over time. And it is also because the so-called conservatives — if we’re going to say that — have had frustration. When Kennedy was there as a swing justice, they weren’t always sure they were going to get that majority . Now they have that assurance.”
Yoo — himself an unabashed conservative legal mind who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas and authored several legal opinions while serving on President George W. Bush’s Office of Legal Counsel on the Department of Justice concerning interrogation and torture during the War on Terrorism — maintained that while consertives now hold a “super majority” on the Court, it’s the result of decades of work, not just Trump’s administration.
“Conservatives have been on a mission since 1968, really, to remake the Supreme Court and federal courts. Conservatives have not just a majority but a super majority, which it has never had since 1936. The court changes over a long period of time. President Nixon had four appointments to the Supreme Court; President Reagan had four appointments to the Supreme Court,” he said. “It’s been half a century before they succeeded.”
On that point, Browne-Marshall agreed.
“I give credit where credit is due. Conservatives have fought generationally. And too often, progressives think about the next election,” she said.
But she disagreed with Yoo’s assessment that the conservative majority on the court is often divided, getting “cherry-picked” off by a dedicated front of the three liberal justices, as Yoo asserted. Rather, she pointed to Justice Sam Alito’s steadfast anti-union commitment and the sheer number of those opinions he’s written, noting that the most recent — in June — was no exception.
“The Republican party, you're right, totally anti-union,” Yoo conceded. “But I don't think the justices on the court think of it as, ‘We’ve got an opponent’ with unions.”
To that point, Liptak pointed out that the justices are in agreement more than mainstream media’s coverage would let on.
“Another story I can tell you about the Supreme Court is they were unanimous 46% of the time in cases in which all nine Supreme Court justices participated. They’re unanimous much more often than most people understand,” he said.
But the decisions that are split — in whatever ratio — offer far juicer analysis and room for prediction, as was evident during the Society of Fellows’ panel.
