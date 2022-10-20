The parallel parking spaces on the west side of Cooper Avenue and the angled spaces on the east side are here to stay at least through this winter, but decisions will be made later this fall on how to permanently design parking and safety in Aspen’s downtown core.
The Galena Cooper Living Lab — a controversial project the city often referred to as “an experiment” — came to a close on Sept. 26 after the city of Aspen spent the summer collecting data and feedback from members of the public. On Aug. 23, the Aspen City Council directed staff to keep certain elements intact, including some of the parallel parking spaces that were formerly angled.
Those configurations will remain as is unless the council decides to make additional changes during a work session on Nov. 1. At that time, staff will share the results of the public feedback with the council, according to City Engineer Trish Aragon and Project Manager PJ Murray.
“We’re going to first present the results and the data we collected and then we will ask council what to do for permanent configuration,” Aragon said. “If they’d like us to look at this corridor further, we’ll look at permanent improvements for safety.”
Prior to the Living Lab, the parking spaces along Cooper Avenue and Galena Street were all angled, which allowed more cars to park along those streets. While the replacement of some of those spaces with parallel spots technically reduces the amount of cars that can park there, Aragon said that in the downtown core as a whole, the city actually increased the number of parking spaces.
“We did add other core spaces as part of the lab and we’ve kept that, so in the core itself — not necessarily along Cooper and Galena — we have a net increase in parking spaces,” she said.
The configuration changes were made to allow more room for all users to share the road safely. The five members of the council favored the changes to some degree, but the biggest proponent was Councilwoman Rachel Richards, who added that she liked the idea of all traffic moving in one direction in that part of the core.
“I’d like to see it remain as a one-way through that section so that when we get back to summertime, there will be room for bike lanes in the center of the road, and I think it should remain as a one-way going forward, both bikes and auto going in the same one-way direction,” she said.
Mayor Torre agreed, saying he supports a balanced approach for prioritizing pedestrians, then bikes and cars. Councilman Skippy Mesirow said he favored the policy decisions while leaving the technical details to the experts in the engineering department, although the direction to make the changes was given to staff by the council.
Torre also said earlier this week that he was recently asked by a member of the public what had happened to the bike lanes that ran along Cooper and Galena this summer. Since the removal of the lab, city staff said there has not been much feedback from the public. However, they added that community members are always encouraged to reach out on the issue.
The meeting on Nov. 1 will be a work session and public comment will not be accepted. The public can always submit comments to the city clerk.