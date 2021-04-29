The parent of a Roaring Fork High School student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a male student in the school parking lot, according to Carbondale Police.
The parent was booked into Garfield County Jail on first degree criminal trespass and third degree assault, according to a press release.
The release stated that Carbondale Police were called to the Roaring Fork High School parking lot around 3:30 p.m.
While the accused was not named by police, Garfield County Jail on Wednesday showed Jose Castillon-Mejia, 45, with that date of arrest and those charges.
The police statement described the alleged incident thusly: “When officers arrived they met with a juvenile who told officers he was hit in the face by another student’s parent while in the car.”
“The juvenile said the parent opened the driver’s side door and punched him in the face. The parent reached for his daughter who was in the passenger seat, pulling her out from the driver’s side. The parent searched the car and left,” it continued.
The parent was identified, interviewed and then arrested at Catherine Store.
Child abuse charges don’t meet criteria under state law in this case, the release stated. “At this time, the parent is innocent until proven guilty.”