The Basalt parent who triggered an Amber Alert over the weekend was arrested Sunday night in Maryland, according to the Basalt Police Department.
Carly Lipnick, 39, was arrested on an active warrant after taking her 9-year-old daughter on a cross-country drive that spawned the alert.
Lipnick’s whereabouts were tracked via cell phone data to a Denver hotel on Friday and from the license plate of her 2012 Audi Q5 near Manhattan, Kansas later in the evening. Her 9-year-old daughter Sloan was found safe Sunday afternoon after Basalt Police said they were contacted by a relative, who advised them where the girl could be located in Maryland.
No other details about Lipkin’s arrest were known Monday, according to Lt. Aaron Munch of the Basalt Police Department. He said in an email that the arrest of Carly Lipnick, the non-custodial parent, “sounded uneventful.” A mental health professional earlier in the week had given Basalt Police concern that the child’s safety might be at issue, said Lt. Munch. He also said the police had previously had contact with Carly Lipkin.
After Sloan was united with family members Sunday, Lt. Munch issued a statement that read, “The Basalt Police Department would like to thank everyone who provided valuable information over the last few days in safely locating Sloan. We would also like to thank all the agencies involved in helping coordinate efforts to bring this incident to a successful and safe closure.”
Asked on Sunday if Carly Lipnick had a legitimate reason for taking her daughter, Munch said, “None.”
“It was ordered by the court that full custody be awarded to the father. Now unfortunately Carly has made statements to a mental health professional which have given us ... reason for serious concern for the safety of Sloan.”
The Amber Alert for Sloan Lipnick was canceled by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.