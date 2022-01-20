When Lee Damuth, chief investigator for the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, presented on Wednesday evening about the throes of the online world that children and teenagers have to navigate, he wasn’t speaking in hypotheticals.
“I’m also a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — and that’s specifically why I’m here tonight,” Damuth said when introducing himself to the group of parents who had tuned in to the presentation, hosted by Aspen Family Connections. “I think one of the common misperceptions we have with these internet cases is that a lot of times, this stuff doesn’t happen here. And we’re pretty lucky that we live in a very safe area — you know, we don’t have a very high violent crime rate — but with the internet, it doesn’t really matter if you’re downtown Denver or downtown Aspen. Really, your risk is the same.”
That’s because online culture knows no boundaries, and it’s that pervasiveness that makes cyberbullying and online crimes particularly harmful for juveniles. Before most students carried smartphones on their persons, any bullying among peers mostly stayed within the confines of the schoolyard or building. Now, that behavior follows a victim home — and anywhere else, for that matter.
“And we’ve gone from that to, our kids sometimes as young as elementary age having a basically supercomputer in their pocket with them all day long, and with internet connectivity all day long,” Damuth said. “But we’re not just talking about computers or cellphones, you know: We see cases come in either where kids are getting themselves into trouble or adults are targeting kids through gaming consoles — Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switches. A lot of the games today have chat functions built in, and that’s one way that we see offenders reach out.”
The list of cyber crimes is extensive and, frankly, dark. Damuth described ways that adults predators steal juveniles’ identities, as those aren’t typically being actively monitored for credit reports. More nefariously still, some predators might use GPS technology to identify the physical location of someone and may send real-life gifts, such as gift cards or newer phones with better cameras. Then there’s a relatively new term in the criminal justice lexicon: sextortion.
“It’s a whole new realm of things we’re dealing with. … The more serious stuff we deal with — blackmail — which is the sextorion piece,” Damuth said.
But the point of the presentation Wednesday was not to induce panic among parents, but rather arm them with information and resources.
“Things you can do? Establish rules about what they can share; be mindful of what they’re putting out there, especially on social media. Learn about your reporting options if information does get out there,” he said, citing such websites as thorn.org — whose work is dedicated specifically to sextortion — and Net Smartz, missingkids.org.
And if someone’s child is a victim of a crime, Demuth encouraged anyone in that situation to reach out directly to local law enforcement.
Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh said there are myriad pathways concerned parents or victims themselves can seek out help, too. The hotline Safe2Tell (877-542-7233) will always connect people with the correct source — in this case, often the school principal. Additionally, the school’s guidance counselors, assistant principals and principals are always at the ready, too.
“It’s a good crew here. I’ve seen them respond to allegations and concerns incredibly fast. We investigate, we work hand in hand with law enforcement. They’re looking to support and correct, which is something I really appreciate about law enforcement agencies in Pitkin County,” Baugh said. “We always try to address the issues as close to the problem source, but shoot, anyone’s welcome to reach out to me, too. I’m just an extra step in the journey.”
Baugh said that as the district emerges out of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberbullying is quickly replacing the coronavirus as the top-priority issue, as it’s so intrinsically tied to students’ mental health and the school’s culture — and it’s difficult to monitor.
“As we’re coming out of this, it’s going to be tough,” he continued. “We give these kids more computing power than Apollo 13 had, and we expect them to use it safely? It’s very frustrating for educators, because we feel in some respects very frustrated because it’s so pervasive.”
He said that teaching students to be digital citizens will return to the school district’s mainstay focuses.
It’s also a priority for parents, Aspen Family Connections Executive Director Katherine Sand said, adding that she’s grateful to Demuth for presenting on such matters.
“Every time we talk to parents, this is their big issue,” she said in an interview after the presentation. During the presentation, both she and Demuth pointed out that parents have a role in modeling good behavior, as well.
“I think adults can be some of the worst online bullies, quite frankly. If you ever make the mistake of reading hate comments, especially on heated political topics or things that even just happen in our local newspapers, you can see some pretty horrendous behavior that adults are involved in, so try not to be that person,” Demuth said.