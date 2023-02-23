Parents were relieved that a threat of an active shooter at the Aspen public schools was a hoax Wednesday, but the frightening event had them calling for improvements in the ways the school district and law enforcement agencies disperse information.
“There are so many lessons to be learned in crisis communication 101,” said Natalie Travers, the parent of a kindergartener at Aspen Elementary School.
The communication pattern left parents dealing with “a whole slew of rumors for an hour,” Travers said. “If I was a someone who tended toward panic, that would have been excruciating.”
Even without panic, she acknowledged that she wondered, “Is this valid? What am I supposed to do?”
Travers credited her child’s teacher with sending an email at 9:18 a.m. informing parents they were safe in their room.
Later instructions from the school district on picking up children was “jumbled,” she said.
Parents said they were grateful for the way the schools kept their kids safe during the lockdown and for the response of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies, which conducted a sweep of the schools and made sure a shooter wasn’t on campus. But some parents were critical of the way information came out about the event and the amount of time that passed before parents were informed their children were safe.
“There was about a 25-minute period where I truly believed that this was really happening,” said the parent of a boy at the elementary school. The parent didn’t want to be identified out of concern for affecting relationships with school and law enforcement officials. The parent experienced pure “terror” that brought him to tears because of the epidemic of mass shootings in the U.S. in recent years.
“My only question would be was the communication handled appropriately in a number of ways?” the parent asked.
Aspen Superintendent David Baugh and Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta acknowledged during a press conference Wednesday that communication could have been better, and improvements would be discussed during a debriefing they planned to hold on the incident.
“In an incident like this, communication is really difficult and we’re trying to get accurate information in real time to parents and to our staff,” Baugh said. “Initial reports suggest that communication is something we’re going to be addressing vigorously this afternoon (during the debriefing) to speed up both the accuracy and the timing of communications as well as responsibility for who says what, when.”
What is important, Baugh said, is school officials and law enforcement acted to keep the kids safe against the potential threat.
“At this point in time I think it’s safe to say from talking with a number of leaders in this room that with our first responders, it was a textbook response. It was phenomenal,” Baugh said.
Burchetta said traffic management was another area that will be examined.
“From the law enforcement perspective, there are always opportunities for improvement even if an event or incident goes as well as you could expect it to go,” he said. “There’s always something we could tweak to make it better. I think the lessons learned is probably a more robust traffic management plan to address the influx of vehicles that would be arriving at the schools. But to David’s point, any incident that I have ever worked on, communication is always an opportunity for improvement. So I think we’re looking forward to taking a deeper dive and really fleshing out that communication piece.”
The shooting threat was made at 8:25 a.m. by a caller to the Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center.
“The caller said they were quote, walking into the school to shoot all the kids, unquote,” Burchetta said. “This was an extremely disturbing statement and the emergency dispatcher engaged the caller in line with their training but the caller refused to give any further information.”
A school resource officer notified school administration about the threat, and all three schools went into lockdown. Students were whisked into rooms by teachers and administrators, lights were turned off and they hid as best they could.
Meanwhile, Pitkin County deputy sheriffs and assisting agencies from the valley had officers sweep the schools to check for a shooter and make sure students were safe. The schools held a lockdown drill the day before to practice a similar scenario.
The Aspen Elementary School sent an email to parents at 8:55 a.m. titled, “ASD on Lockdown” that raised questions rather than providing answers.
“The Aspen School District is in a lockdown,” the email said. “We received notification of this approximately 20 minutes ago. Police are present and searching the Aspen Elementary School. Student and staff are following all standard response protocols. We do not have further information at this time, and will keep you informed as we are able.”
Around the same time, the sheriff’s office posted a comment on its Facebook page that fueled some parents’ anxiety.
“Local law enforcement agencies are responding to the Aspen School District for unconfirmed reports of shots fired at the Aspen Elementary School,” the post began. “Officers are going through all Aspen School District schools to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Aspen Elementary School has been cleared and students are safe inside their classrooms. Parents are advised to not come to the school to pick up your children at this time.”
The Pitkin Alert system wasn’t utilized until 10:20 a.m. to notify the community at-large about the status of the event. “All Aspen School District schools are CLEARED of the threat,” the alert read.
Baugh said better communication was needed across agencies and within departments at the school. “We’re going to work on notification and who gets what, when as well as communication flow,” he said.
Burchetta indicated it wasn’t necessarily appropriate to use a Pitkin Alert for an update on the situation.
“Our work that we do here with the schools is in partnership with the school district and we rely heavily on them,” Burchetta said. “We also recognize that the communication that comes from public safety entities involved is really public-safety minded. It’s really geared toward mass notification to the entire community as a whole as opposed to a specific group such as parents or other individuals. That said, we rely on our partnership and we collaborate with David and his group to message directly to the parent group from the schools.”
Pitkin County regularly urges residents and visitors to sign up for Pitkin Alerts to stay informed on a variety of topics. The notifications come via text, emails or both. It is touted as a potentially life-saving tool in the case of wildfires or other natural disasters. However, the alert system is routinely used for a variety of topics that aren’t life threatening or of general interest. For example, a Pitkin Alert went out at 6:44 a.m. Wednesday about the chain law being in effect for commercial vehicles in Snowmass Village because of snow. Regular alerts are also sent when day skier lots are filled in Snowmass as well.
While official communication channels went cold Wednesday moring, social media exploded. That added anxiety to the “terror-stricken” parents, according to the elementary school parent who didn’t want to be named. Prominent members of the community cited the “shots fired” post from the sheriff’s office on their own posts but failed to mention it was an unconfirmed report.
The communication breakdown continued after the schools had been cleared and parents were eager to pick up their kids. Travers said she received a notification that parents “may” pick up their kids when it should have said parents must pick up their kids. She made her way to the school campus, negotiating slow-moving traffic that matched Aspen’s worse delays. An extraordinary amount of traffic was headed through the roundabout to the schools while commuters were trying to get into town.
The school district initially said all students should be picked up at the Buttermilk parking lot. Firefighters stationed at the roundabout advised drivers that all parents should go to Buttermilk. That directive was later rescinded by the school district. Only students who were on buses that hadn’t arrived at the schools by the time of the lockdown had been directed to the Buttermilk parking lot. After heading toward Buttermilk, Travers learned of the miscommunication, turned around and eventually made it to the school.
She said her child seems to be “unfazed” by the incident. Perhaps the drill the day before prepared the students for a real lockdown, she said. She explained to her daughter that Wednesday’s incident wasn’t just a drill.
“She knows more than she should as a 5-year-old,” Travers said.
The other parent said his elementary school child also seemed to be coping with the incident well despite seeing police with guns and helmets checking out the school.
“He said, ‘At first we didn’t know if it was an animal or a bad person [at] school,’” the parent said. “They told us it was a bad person.”
Both the parent and Travers said they believe school personnel handled the lockdown part of the incident well.
“You much, much prefer it’s a hoax than the real thing,” the parent said.
Travers said she trusts the schools to take the right action. Now they just need to improve their communication so parents’ trust doesn’t erode.
“I’m grateful this was a false alarm and this was a test run,” she said.
Baugh said school counselors and staff are available at each of the schools to help with any students troubled by the incident. The school district is also hosting a meeting for parents and law enforcement officials Thursday at 5 p.m. in the district theater and is urging parents to fill out a lockdown feedback form.
“It’s not an easy time to be in schools,” Baugh said at Wednesday’s press conference in reference to school shootings.