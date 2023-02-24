After a chaotic day filled with fear, concern and confusion, local officials held a town hall meeting on Thursday to address community questions about the response to Wednesday’s threatening call saying active shooters were headed to the Aspen School District campus.
Pitkin County emergency dispatchers received a phone call just before 8:30 a.m. from an unknown caller claiming people were armed and preparing to enter the school. Following feedback from the community, it was clear that that the response was satisfactory in the eyes of the public, but that communication, internally and externally, was a shortcoming.
“The messaging is, candidly, something we know was a serious shortfall,” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said in opening remarks during Thursday’s meeting at the district theatre. “Things went sideways. … We’re very sorry for it, we know it was a shortfall. We’ve been debriefing regularly across departments and there’s a concrete plan moving forward for getting you as much authentic, real information in real time.”
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office posted an acknowledgement of response to an “unknown incident in the vicinity of the Aspen Schools” to Facebook at 9:08 a.m. At 9:25 a.m. the office posted again that it was responding to “unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Aspen Elementary School.” Aspen Police Department did not post to social media until the all-clear announcement after 10:40 a.m.
ASD acknowledged the lockdown via Facebook at 9:08 a.m. The PitkinAlert system did not send out any messaging until the all-clear notice was given. Texts went out around 10:20 a.m.
“I think one of the biggest challenges you guys are going to face in communication and what contributed to a lot of the hysteria from parents is that with kids and cell phones, their information is getting out faster than yours,” one community member said to the panel. “There was a whole rumor mill that got started yesterday ahead of any official communication. … Meanwhile the entire community’s frantic because kids are texting. So your communication not only needs to be coordinated but it’s going to need to be fast and it’s going to need to be updated frequently.”
Another community member brought up concerns about multilingual communication, saying only one message to the parents ahead of the all-clear was in Spanish.
APD Acting Chief Bill Linn acknowledged that the different departments and school district are trained for the “physical acts” but not as much on communication, or “integrating” those departments.
As for the plan for communications going forward, Baugh said the district will aim to provide information every half hour — a plan that was already in existence but not followed during Wednesday’s incident — adding text and email to the methodology of delivering information. The district said it is working to develop a more comprehensive plan based on the feedback received.
Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione said that School Resource Officer Cam Daniels was in the school within “20 seconds” of the call and local law enforcement arrived in just over a minute. Twelve of his deputies responded, as did 15 police officers from Aspen, Basalt and Snowmass. Four Colorado State Patrol officers responded, along with 27 medics with nine ambulances and 26 firefighters.
A concern brought up by a staff member was that several locks within the elementary school were not functional. Baugh said that all locks were supposed to be replaced over the summer and gave a ballpark figure of 10-15% of locks across the district being “a little dodgy.” The failures were discovered during Tuesday’s lockdown drill ahead of the incident on Wednesday.
“I notified our owner’s reps that they are not permitted to do a single damn thing on any of our construction projects until I have working locks and doors,” Baugh told the Aspen Daily News. “I have brought everything to a screaming halt and I’m affecting people’s pay and I’m affecting their livelihoods and I’m affecting their reputation, but I don’t care. I told them I’m ready to pull the contract. I’m furious.”
Undersheriff Alex Burchetta gave information gleaned since Wednesday’s media briefing, saying that “10 or 11” other jurisdictions received similar threats and that the call had originated internationally. He was quick to note that, because of the prevalence of technologies like Virtual Private Networks, the actual source of the call could be easily masked.
The town hall was recorded via Zoom and will be made available online. On the panel were school resource officers Cam Daniel and Alyse Vollmer; Buglione and Burchetta; Baugh and Linn; ASD School Board President Jonathan Nickell; Aspen City Manager Sara Ott; and APD Assistant Chief Linda Consuerga.