Aspen City Council heard more than a dozen public comments at their Tuesday meeting from overwhelmed parents of young school-aged children.
A group of parents of young children spoke to the council in an effort to make themselves heard. The city council will not ultimately decide to alter COVID-19 restrictions in schools, as that task will be left to the Aspen School District and the Pitkin County Board of Health.
Still, parents like Andrea Bryan — a mother of young Aspen students who co-founded the non-profit group Mothers Against School Shutdowns, which is currently collecting signatures on a petition to ease COVID restrictions in schools — wanted to share their stories.
“It’s really just about getting our voices heard in general,” Bryan said. “I honestly don’t think that anyone on city council — or anyone really even in our entire government leadership in this valley — has any idea at all what parents and children have sacrificed and gone through for the last two years.”
Bryan asked council members to use their leadership positions to ask the board of health to ease restrictions. There is a lack of consistency, she added, between the requirements for masks and vaccinations for adults and those for young children. Between the masks, testing and irregular quarantines, parents of young children are fed up.
Other parents cited increases in mental health crisis evaluations for children and statistics about how the use of masks in schools is leading to speech delays, shortened lunchtimes and difficulty for kids who play sports.
“I am at my breaking point as a parent in our community of young children,” said Jill Edinger, a parent of three preschoolers. “Maybe people in positions of power like yours haven’t really heard the story of what it’s been to be a family with young children who are constantly out of school, to hear your kids come home and say, ‘Mom, I don’t want to go to gymnastics in Aspen because I don’t want to wear that mask.’”
After more than an hour of public comment, council members took an opportunity to respond to all that they had heard. Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said it was true that he hadn’t heard these perspectives and was touched.
“It’s never happened that I’ve had to leave public comment to get something because I’m crying,” he said. “To think about a kid who’s never seen their classmates’ faces is pretty terrible. Things are changing quickly, and just know that this whole council is committed to understanding this wholly and acting.”
Councilmembers Ward Hauenstein and John Doyle agreed that if the council had the power to vote to end the pandemic, they would.
“It’s not something we have control over. We don’t even have control over the public health orders,” Hauenstein said. “I don’t want kids to have masks on, I don’t want to have a mask on, I’m tired of having fogged-up glasses. I think we’re all over it, but we’re not over it. It’s not done with us.”
Councilmember Rachel Richards also recognized the parents’ struggles, but she said the conversation felt one-sided after hearing from very few parents of children who were concerned about long-COVID or did not favor mask relief. After a few moments of emotional comments, community members who had already spoken asked for a chance to respond before Mayor Torre closed public comment.
Torre, who sits on the board of health as a voting member, said that while everyone is hoping for a return to pre-COVID normalcy and omicron cases have begun to subside, there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to a timeline for reducing restrictions.
“I understand these parents’ position and am sympathetic to it,” he said. “On the technical side, we’re just now at this point where we’ve learned as much as we’ve learned over the last two years, we’ve seen the omicron variant and we feel like we’re on the other side of the peak of that, but we still have some concerns.”