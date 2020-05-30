Outdoor dining and shopping could extend onto sidewalks and into 100 or more parking spaces, with modifications to nearly every block of the downtown core, as soon as next week if Aspen City Council on Monday blesses what is being dubbed the “recovery streets plan.”
However, whether any streets will be fully closed to cars will be for city council to decide, as officials who have been gathering public feedback on potential plans warn of “inequity” issues if some streets are closed but others are not.
Some 720 people took the time to respond to an online survey about modifying or closing streets to give restaurants and retail stores room to expand outdoors, as a way to counteract the loss of indoor capacity mandated by public health orders meant to promote social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19. The city has “never even come close” to that level of response, all in the course of a week, in any prior online survey effort, said Pete Rice, a division manager with the city’s engineering department.
A full 93% of respondents were in favor of using outdoor public spaces for commerce in some capacity this summer, Rice said.
Normal concerns city officials would expect to hear about a loss of parking spaces have apparently been quelled. Overwhelming public sentiment is “they want something done to help the businesses,” he said. “It’s refreshing to have everyone on the same page.”
Among positive responses, Rice said there was a fairly even split between those who favored closing down certain blocks to car traffic altogether and those who favored a “modified” approach, which would allow restaurant tables to take over parking spaces, separated by barriers from traffic that would still be allowed. The program would also be available to retail stores wanting to sell goods outside.
Aspen City Council will weigh in during a 4 p.m. Monday work session that will be streamed live. Elected officials must sign off on the conceptual direction and scope of any closure or modification program.
With council’s approval on Monday, the modified approach could be implemented as soon as next week, Rice said.
The city is also willing to temper normal expectations about handicapped access and aesthetics in order to give the business community the opportunity to quickly serve more customers, he said.
Restaurants would have to submit a plan for how much space they want and provide their own tables, chairs, tents or umbrellas and potentially — city officials were still unsure as of Thursday if these would be required right off the bat or not — hand-washing stations. The city would set up the barriers, which at first would be jersey barriers and skinny, plastic poles with reflectors known as “candlesticks.”
Under this scenario, the council would decide after a trial period whether to invest in more aesthetically pleasing infrastructure such as decking to keep the street surface even with the sidewalk and planter boxes as barriers. The decking would ensure ADA accessibility for the expanded outdoor dining spaces.
That the city would not be insisting on ADA access immediately in the reclaimed parking spaces and is willing to let restaurants put up whatever tents they want to protect diners from summer’s frequent afternoon showers reflects an adjusted mindset for unprecedented times.
“If we were not in the pandemic situation we are in right now, we probably would not allow this,” Rice said of the plans and process that is now underway for downtown streets.
Mitch Osur, the director of parking and downtown services, who has been one of the city’s main liaisons to the business community during the pandemic added, “Safety is the number one goal. Other than that, it’s not a time to have a ton of rules.”
Osur said nearly every ground floor restaurant in town, as well as more on upper and lower levels of buildings, has expressed an interest in expanding into more of its street front.
There is a relatively easy local process in place to expand liquor service outside a restaurant’s storefront into the right of way to accommodate more tables, Osur said. “We can do that tomorrow,” if that’s what a particular business wants.
He expects that each restaurant would want between two and five parking spaces, which could total a loss of 100 or more spaces. Both he and Rice emphasized that the city would be working this out business by business, block by block. Nearly every block in the core could see modifications. More outdoor dining would also take place on the pedestrian malls.
“We think that everyone that wants to activate in front of their business, we can find a home for,” Osur said.
Some complications could arise on a couple of blocks. For example, three restaurants are adjacent to the 400 block of East Main Street, between Mill and Galena. City officials are unsure if they would support replacing parking spaces with restaurant tables next to Highway 82 traffic.
A solution could be to place more tables on the block of South Mill Street around the corner. In fact, Rice said, that may be one block where it would make sense to completely close to traffic, to accommodate a number of restaurants clustered in the area and keep tables off of Main Street.
Whether anyone else would object to such a plan is unclear, but the city is concerned that if some blocks are closed, it could be a fairness issue to others. Accommodations would have to be made for deliveries, trash pickup and alley access. Also, in terms of liquor laws, it would be more complicated to extend service into the middle of a street that is not directly in line with the front door of a business, Osur said. While liquor laws are a state issue, and Osur said the city would be willing to support plans where restaurant servers remain in control of liquor service even if it is not vertical with the storefront, getting the state go-ahead for such a plan would take additional time.
It’s all part of what Osur called the grand experiment of trying to adapt Aspen’s service-industry-dependent economy to an extended season where public health officials emphasize we are safer at home due to a highly contagious virus that is now believed to kill just under 1% of the people who contract it, while severely sickening many more but leaving some 80% without serious complications.
Current local policy limits indoor dining capacity to 50%. Bars cannot be used for food service, unless bartenders make their drinks elsewhere. Tables, indoors and out, must be at least 6 feet apart. At least until mid-June, face coverings will be required to be worn in the city of Aspen while being seated and milling about the restaurant, but can be removed when sitting at the table. And of course, the big question for business owners and the community at large is how many tourists will come — given the slew of canceled events — and be comfortable going out to a restaurant.
COVID-19 transmission risk is generally lower outdoors, hence the city-supported imperative to take dining and shopping into the fresh air. But, Osur acknowledged, “some people think we are sending the wrong message” by promoting more outdoor dining and shopping, since it would ultimately lead to more people coming out and mixing.
“But you have to get people here,” Osur said. “You have to get some business.”
What’s clear, he said, is that businesses have expressed commitment to “playing by the rules because you want to stay open, you don’t want to get shut down.” There is an understanding that if you don’t play by the rules, cases could spike and the community could face another three-month shutdown.
“What does it mean when we get super busy?” Osur asked, referencing a mid-summer scenario and the town is packed. Will that commitment to rule following persist?
“That is the million-dollar question,” he said.