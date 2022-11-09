Voters approved the extension of a 0.5% sales tax as a sourcing fund for Aspen Parks and Open Space into perpetuity in Tuesday’s election.
As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, more than 73% of votes counted were in favor of ballot issue 2B. The count was 1,819 for and 669 against, according to incomplete and unofficial results. The half-cent sales tax, due to sunset in 2025, now has no expiration date, giving the department security in its maintenance and acquisition efforts going forward.
“The funding is critical because we’ve built all of these facilities and to keep them running at the high level we do as well as anticipate the lifespan of those assets,” Aspen Parks and Open Space Director Matt Kuhn said in a phone interview Tuesday night.
As a city official, Kuhn could not speak for or against the ballot question.
Parks and Open Space gets most of its revenue from tax-related income. In a report given to the Aspen City Council on Oct. 24, the department projects just shy of $18 million in tax-related revenue coming from the half–cent tax and an additional, separate 1% sales tax. The two taxes provide 93% of the department’s revenue.
What stands out about the half-cent tax is its authorization for spending on acquisitions and maintenance, whereas the other 1-cent tax is not authorized for use on recreational facilities, Kuhn said. He highlighted upcoming maintenance on the Lewis Ice Arena roof next year as a project that wouldn’t be possible without the half-cent tax. That capital project is estimated to cost $700,000, according to the October presentation to city council.
The department projected $11.8 million in capital projects next year and a $6.6 million operating budget, more than half of which is committed to management of parks and trails. It projects $306,330 for facilities maintenance.
“This is about supporting the things that we all enjoy, where we all recreate, where our children play and where we offer our most free amenities to our tourists and guests and reasons to come and visit here,” Aspen Councilwoman Rachel Richards said.
Richards, who was mayor when the half-cent tax was first approved in 2000, “firmly” supported the 2B initiative.
Opposing opinions felt that the continuance of the tax was unnecessary. In the Pitkin County voter information packet, a statement against 2B said, “It is time to recognize that the open space acquisition program has succeeded in acquiring key open space parcels and therefore the parks and open space funding needs have declined.”
Ahead of the placing of the question on the ballot, city officials conducted a community survey to gauge support for the extension of the tax. Of the 257 respondents, 86% said they supported it.