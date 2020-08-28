A group of recreation and public land organizations partnered last weekend to improve the trail system in the Hay Park area at the base of Mount Sopris.
The work represented a partnership of the White River National Forest, Wilderness Workshop, Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, according to a Wilderness Workshop news release.
“Partnerships such as this play a key role in helping the U.S. Forest Service get work done on the ground. This project brought together a diverse group of partners with the common interest of enhancing the area while maintaining a balance of interests,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner.
The groups completed restoration work to close an unauthorized route that led into the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area. They also improved the northernmost section of the Buzzard Basin Trail, which allows for a loop on the Capitol Creek side of the Hay Park Trail, the release says.
A dozen volunteers joined representatives from the partnering organizations to improve the trail system in the area, both restoring impacts to the wilderness area and enhancing portions of the existing trail system in places where it is overgrown. The Hay Park Trail includes more than nine miles of riding and hiking through meadows and large aspen groves with views of Capitol Peak and the Roaring Fork Valley, the release states.
“We had a great day in the field, collaborating with our partner organizations and accomplishing a great deal. We love coming together with our fellow organizations; though our specific missions may differ, we are all in agreement about caring for our public lands and engaging our community,” said Daniel Benavent, program manager for Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, in a prepared statement.
While the Hay Park Trail is considered a classic bike ride, several old logging roads and social trails formed an unauthorized route into the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, which was seeing increasing use. Mountain biking along with other mechanized and motorized use and travel is prohibited in designated wilderness areas under the Wilderness Act, according to the release.
The Hay Park Trail restoration project returned more than four miles of unauthorized routes to the wilderness, the release says. The same set of partners worked last summer to reroute a portion of the Buzzard Basin Trail, which also lies in the Hay Park area, out of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness to ensure that mountain-bike use could continue on the trail.
“Both of these projects improved the recreational experience of the area while maintaining wilderness values, and were the result of a successful collaboration between a variety of groups. The White River National Forest has for a number of years prioritized trail and restoration work in Hay Park, which has dramatically improved the recreation and ecological values of this popular area,” the release adds.
“Recreation, like other uses on our public lands, requires thoughtful management both to maintain our world-class trail system and ensure wildlife habitat, wilderness and other ecological values are protected,” Juli Slivka, Wilderness Workshop conservation director, said in the release. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with partner organizations in the valley to manage sustainable trail systems, and the community of volunteers we have stewarding our public lands is truly inspiring.”