The city of Aspen is looking for residents to serve on a variety of volunteer boards and commissions, and public interest in the positions is proving to be at a low point.
The city has openings on 10 of its 15 community boards and commissions. Across the spectrum, there are 12 openings for regular members and nine alternate positions that need to be filled, and some important boards like the Planning and Zoning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission do not have the body count to function effectively.
Without enough members, boards cannot reach a quorum, which prevents them from being able to vote on issues. On Tuesday, the P&Z did not have enough members present to review the land-use application for the Lumberyard affordable-housing project, which will delay the application from moving on to the city council.
“The Lumberyard is an example of a larger problem,” said Community Development Director Phillip Supino. “Our ability to get volunteers to serve on our quasi-judicial boards is more and more constrained every year, and the Lumberyard being continued because of a lack of quorum is an example.
"I think the city’s position in the past has been that we don’t really have to advertise that we need service because we have a very service-oriented community and a community that cares very deeply about development outcomes. It’s always been something that’s interesting to our residents to serve on these boards.”
Supino added that younger people have shown an interest in serving on boards and commissions as a way to get involved in the community, but as younger demographics move away from Aspen, the city is concerned that it will be more difficult to find people interested in serving.
The city is required by state statute to have a P&Z commission so that a citizen review board can weigh in on projects before the city council takes a vote. There are seven regular seats on the P&Z and two alternate positions, but the commission currently has three regular members and one alternate.
“I believe that we are seeing less participation and application for some slots,” said Mayor Torre. “Our citizen participation is part of what makes our community so strong. Without the folks that serve and have a voice in the direction of things like HPC or P&Z, as well as downtown business activities and the like, we wouldn’t be where we are now. We are a community that has been built on our community participation and if we don’t continue to see that, then you will definitely keep seeing a changing Aspen.”
Torre encouraged people to step in and get involved because serving on boards makes a tangible difference.
Whatever the reasons, public interest in local service has dwindled, as several of the boards have been seeking members for months. In Aspen’s March municipal election, three residents ran for a city council or mayoral seat, not including the race’s two incumbents.
All of the open board seats are volunteer positions, and most boards meet on a bimonthly or monthly basis. In other words, Torre said the time commitment is not that inconvenient because the city wants to make it easy for people to find the time to serve. However, all of the boards play an important role in the city government’s process.
“What we’re seeing are openings on boards that very much influence the character and feel and direction of town,” Torre said. “These are not just advisory in nature, these are really impactful boards.”
The city is currently looking to fill the following seats:
Animal Shelter Advisory Board — three regular members
Planning and Zoning Commission — four regular members, one alternate
Board of Adjustment — two alternates
Building Code Board of Appeals — one regular member
Grants Steering Committee — one regular member
Historic Preservation Commission — one regular member, one alternate
Local Licensing Authority — one regular member, one alternate
Next Generation Advisory Committee — one regular member, one alternate
Kids First Advisory Board — one alternate
Commercial Core and Lodging Commission — two alternates
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors is also seeking a citizen member, although that application process is more all-inclusive because applicants must also be interviewed by the county.
On Monday, the Aspen City Council will interview 11 people who have applied or reapplied for positions on six of the 10 boards.
Torre encouraged community members to think about what their interests are and apply for boards that align with their passions and skills. To read about each board, their meeting schedules and responsibilities, visit aspen.gov/170/Boards-Commissions. Links to applications are also available on the website.
Individuals who submit applications after 2 p.m. on April 20 will not be included in the council’s Monday meeting packet and interview lineup. However, Torre said that the city will interview anyone who applies in the interest of filling as many openings as possible. The city will post information about future interviews on its social media channels and in local newspapers.