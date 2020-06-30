In-person voting will be underway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Pitkin County administration building in Aspen, 530 E. Main St.
Today’s election includes political party primaries relating to contests for U.S. Senate and U.S. House District 3, among others.
County Clerk & Recorder Janice Vos Caudill said about 3,500 ballots had been received through the close of election business on Monday. That includes mail-in, drop-off and early voting ballots that have been cast since mid-June.
She reiterated a plea she made last week in which she asked that those who possess ballots received through the mail fill them out and drop them off at boxes located in front of the county building or the town halls of Snowmass Village and Basalt. Dropping off ballots, she said, is an extra precaution voters can take so as not to potentially spread, or be infected with, coronavirus.
In addition, special precautions are being taken to ensure the health and safety of election staff, judges and voters alike, given the continuing threat of COVID-19.
Though in-person voting is underway on the first floor of the county building, the government facility remains mostly closed due to coronavirus and public health orders. Voters can enter the building now — a mask is required — and once they are inside, signs and staff will direct the way to safe ballot-casting procedures.
The primary election features party races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House District 3. Democrats in the Senate contest are John Hickenlooper, Colorado’s former governor, and Andrew Romanoff, a former state legislator. Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner is unopposed in the GOP primary. Two Libertarians also are running against each other in that party’s primary: Gaylon Kent and Ramon Anthony Doane. The Democratic and Libertarian winners of those primaries will go on to face Gardner in the Nov. 3 general election.
The U.S. House race has Democrats Diane Mitsch Bush and James Iacino pitted against each other; meanwhile Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton has a challenger this year in Lauren Boebert.
The party primaries for state House District 61 are uncontested, but names of the candidates appear on the ballots anyway. Incumbent Rep. Julie McCluskie is listed on the Democratic ballot while Kim McGahey is represented on the GOP ballot. They will square off on Nov. 3.
Other Nov. 3 races include the contest for State Board of Education featuring Republican incumbent Joyce Rankin against Democrat Mayling Simpson. Republican Jeff Cheney is unopposed in the race for 9th Judicial District Attorney; his name appears on the Republican primary ballot anyway.
Voters unaffiliated with a party were mailed Democrat and Republican ballots, but they may only vote in one party primary. Those who cast ballots in both races won’t have their votes counted.
Vos Caudill reminded participants to bring some type of identification if voting in person. A driver’s license, state-issued ID card or U.S. passport will do. Voters may even bring a utility bill with them to provide proof of identity.