Pass on through: PitCo, CDOT work to keep Indy Pass open if I-70 goes down near Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar this summer

Two days after the Grizzly Creek Fire ignited in Glenwood Canyon last August — forcing the closure of Interstate 70 in both directions — the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down Independence Pass nearly 50 miles away.
“Obviously, there were some feathers that were ruffled last year with the closure of Independence Pass,” Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said in an interview Thursday. “The reason for the closure was truly for public safety reasons.”
Last August’s nightmare scenario
As the human-caused Grizzly Creek Fire scorched bone-dry vegetation and climbed Glenwood Canyon’s towering walls with relative ease in Garfield County, the decision to prevent thousands of motorists from utilizing Independence Pass as an alternate route in neighboring Pitkin County did not sit well with some — namely, Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky.
The temporary closure last August led to a disagreement between Garfield and Pitkin counties, as well as with CDOT.
Asked Friday if said dissent had since been rectified, Jankovsky replied simply, “no.”
“We have not had any discussions with the Pitkin County commissioners on that,” he added.
Jankovsky called the closure of Independence Pass a “CDOT issue” and acknowledged that Garfield County should reach out to the state department of transportation soon regarding their plans for I-70 this summer in the event of debris flow from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
CDOT traditionally opens Independence Pass the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend.
“If Glenwood Canyon goes down, we need to get CDOT crews on Highway 82 turning around big rigs before they get up there,” Jankovsky said. “[Independence Pass] is an important outlet.”
When CDOT closed the pass last August and I-70 was also closed because of the Grizzly Creek Fire, Jankovsky said he heard frustrations from several members of the community. Some people had medical appointments or “emergency treatments” in Denver and no way to get there, he recalled. “Some people for life and death emergency treatment.”
But in the event of an emergency, however, the volume of vehicles — including prohibited oversized trucks attempting to maneuver the narrow roadway — last August could have prevented first responders from accessing popular destinations like Lincoln Creek, the Devil’s Punchbowl or the summit, according to Burchetta.
“We wouldn’t have been able to get there,” he said. “The fire engines and ambulances screaming by on a July weekend, they’re going to an emergency and if there is a semi up sitting up there blocking the narrows and they can’t get there … I don’t know how we would be able to justify that to that person’s family. That we weren’t able to save them or rescue them.”
Closure plans for this summer still emerging
Based upon the sheer amount of planning at play, I-70’s closure in Glenwood Canyon this summer seems less like a possibility and more of an inevitability.
According to CDOT Region 3 Communications Manager Elise Thatcher, should I-70 shut down again this summer because of debris flow from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, calculated exit closures will prevent semi-trucks and outside traffic from accessing Highway 82.
I-70 westbound traffic heading toward Glenwood Canyon will be stopped at exit 133 (Dotsero), while I-70 eastbound traffic traveling toward Glenwood Springs will be halted at exit 109 (Canyon Creek).
“There will be another closure point at Glenwood Springs [exit 116] and we’re doing both so that we’re managing the road in between the two,” Thatcher said of I-70 eastbound between Canyon Creek and the main Glenwood Springs exit. “We’ll be clearing that queue of people so that they’re not just stuck on the road between the two for hours on end.”
Vehicles will be screened at exit 109, Thatcher said, and local motorists trying to get home or commercial truck drivers attempting to make a delivery in the Roaring Fork Valley will be allowed through.
It is unclear who will screen vehicles and how exactly each motorist’s destination will be verified.
“We’ll be working with local law enforcement on the best approach to that,” Thatcher said.
Officials are also still finalizing the specific amount of rainfall that would trigger I-70’s closure through Glenwood Canyon, but the bike path and rest areas would close in the event of a flash-flood watch, according to Thatcher.
“If we get to a [flash flood] warning, which is the highest level, then we will evacuate the canyon as quickly as possible with assistance from local agencies and those closure points will be enacted,” he said. “Whether or not to keep Independence Pass open or closed will really depend on the feedback that we’re hearing from Pitkin and Lake counties at that time. Goal No. 1 for Independence Pass is keeping it safe, and in large part that means keeping freight traffic that is too long off of that pass.”
While CDOT ultimately decides whether or not to close Independence Pass, local agencies like the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office help execute the closure. According to Burchetta, the office intends to keep the pass open this summer even if I-70 in Glenwood Canyon shuts down.
“We don’t anticipate Independence Pass closing,” he said. “I think CDOT has done a fantastic job at creating a plan for what will be an inevitable closing of the Glenwood Springs Canyon just because of the burn scar and the impacts there from the Grizzly Creek Fire.”
Burchetta called last year’s closure a unique situation largely due to the number of oversized vehicles attempting to illegally use the roadway as an alternate route. Many commercial truck drivers were simply undeterred by the numerous signs informing them they were breaking the law, he said.
“There were a number of people last summer that received $1,500 tickets from our agency,” Burchetta said. “I don’t think we’re going to deal with commercial vehicles and oversized vehicles on Indy Pass this year like we did last year because of the plan that CDOT has put in place.”
Virtual town hall
Glenwood Springs will undoubtedly experience significant traffic if I-70 shuts down this summer, particularly with the volume of tourists expected to visit in the coming months. Glenwood Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said in the event that I-70 shuts down and Highway 82 does get backed up within city limits, motorists should still stay on the main thoroughfare.
“[Highway 82] is best designed for those large quantities of traffic,” Starbuck said. “Our side streets aren’t built for those huge loads of traffic.”
The city of Glenwood Springs will host a virtual community meeting May 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to further discuss CDOT’s plan for anticipated I-70 closures this summer. The virtual event will include panelists from CDOT, the White River National Forest Service and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, according to a release from the city.
“Even looking at our Hanging Lake reservation numbers, which are already super high, I think folks are excited to get back out there and enjoy our city,” Starbuck said.
Hanging Lake, which has been closed since the Grizzly Creek Fire last year but was remarkably unscathed, will reopen May 1.
“This is going to be a busy summer for Glenwood,” Starbuck said.