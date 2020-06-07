Passing through together: Celebrating the community’s connection to Independence Pass

The wall of mountains east of Aspen forming the Continental Divide radiates a powerful force upon most who have lived in or visited this valley.
That connection to and love of place was celebrated this season by the Independence Pass Foundation, which found its mission affirmed despite the difficulties of its primary fundraiser, the mid-May Ride for the Pass, being canceled due to COVID-19.
The event can attract hundreds of participants for a cycle to the ghost town of Independence and is a mainstay on the Aspen spring offseason calendar, as it is held before the freshly cleared state highway opens to cars. In lieu of that being an option this year due to distancing regulations, Independence Pass Foundation Director Karin Teague asked the community to send in photos and written memories of “whatever captures a special time or place for you on the pass,” according to a press release. All submissions, due by May 31, were entered into a prize raffle.
The response was overwhelming, Teague said. The submissions included love stories of couples whose bonds were formed there, cancer survivors conquering endurance rides, families celebrating the joy of adventuring together and solo travelers finding solace in the hills. The with pass opening being delayed 10 days until June 1 as a precautionary tactic, the wait was longer and perhaps sweeter this year, spurring the remembrances. The extra time with no cars was “a biker’s dream,” Teague said, but it was coupled with more hot, dry weather to the point that the snowpack has been disappointing for backcountry skiers who feast on the abundance of high-alpine tours accessed from the roadway.
With all the photos and stories, it’s been great to see the mass exercise in thinking back on, seeing and loving the community’s backyard, Teague said. Now more than ever, people seem to be appreciating where they live and the wonderful outdoor spaces to enjoy. It makes one “grateful for the foresight of the people who came before us and took it upon themselves to protect” an area like Independence Pass, she said.
And while it was a bummer to miss the celebratory whirlwind of the Ride for the Pass this year, Teague said there has been some benefit in the alternative way of engaging the Independence Pass Foundation’s support base.
With so many people on ride day, it can be hard to have a conversation with everyone, she said. But the drawn-out nature of the photo and story submissions meant she was has had a great opportunity to catch up and communicate on a one-to-one basis with more people who share the love of the pass. What follows is a selection of photos and an accompanying memory submitted to and provided by the Independence Pass Foundation. More memories are expected to be posted soon on the group’s website and social media.
Present, alive, grateful to ride
I will never forget Ride for the Pass on May 14, 2016, the ride I almost wasn't able to make. Not because I felt too out of shape, or it was too cold, but because that was the year I simply might have not been present at all. 2016 was the ride of celebration.
That day's ride was a ride of movement, a ride of joy, a ride of gratitude and most importantly a ride of love. In May 2016 I was a survivor. The previous May I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the kind a large majority of people do not survive. That day's ride was a miracle of sorts. A miracle that there was an army of super fun, super psyched, super nice people ready to make their annual pilgrimage up that mountain. (That's not really a miracle, that's just this valley!) But the real miracle was not only was I feeling so grateful to be alive and physically able to ride Independence Pass, but to top it all off, I was able to ride the pass with my mother, the most vibrant and kick-ass woman I know. We both celebrated that ride. We celebrated the mother-daughter connection, we celebrated life and health, and we celebrated her coming in first in her age group on that beautiful spring day.
— Erika Corbin
Shepherd’s passage
I was heading to New Mexico on a birding trip on Oct. 23, 2018. An unexpected snowstorm the night before had left the road icy and slick and I didn’t have my snow tires on the Subaru. With white knuckles, I began descending the top of the pass when I nearly ran into a small herd of bighorn sheep. As I waited for them to desert the pavement for the hillside, I was able to grab my camera and get a shot. I was also able to relax my grip on the steering wheel, take a deep breath and continue my travels in a better frame of mind. Ah, the wonders of nature.
— Ann Larson
Land of the free
So many memories from the hikes up the pass. I love them all, but this one — Independence Mountain — is my favorite, and I'm usually alone up there. One year on the Fourth of July I was at the top sitting on a rock around 11 a.m. and the Thunderbirds came flying over me on their trip around the U.S., a memory never to forget.
— Sheilah Bryan
Frosty fat-biking goals
Not many people ride their bike to the top of the pass in mid-January. But it was a beautiful day and conditions were perfect for a fat-bike ascent. It’s been a goal of mine to make it all the way to the top of the pass in deep winter, but the half-dozen times I’ve attempted it the snowmobile tracks usually end below the final cut due to the avalanche debris, and they stop your ability to stay on top of the snow. This shot was taken Jan. 17, 2015, looking down over the town of Independence.
— Charlie Eckhart
A place of excitement and connection
To me, Independence Pass is about connections. The road connects two sides of the Continental Divide, including the towns of Aspen and Leadville. Beyond that, the landscape connects the earth to the sky. It's a place where a person feels an intimate connection with nature, from the scale of a single small flower, to the power of craggy peaks or the splendor of a sunset. And it's a place where people create connections among themselves as they share adventures and experiences.
Especially touching is an older memory — close to 20 years ago — of a backpacking trip with my young children. Our excursion toward Independence Lake started at a leisurely pace. It became increasingly exciting as we hurried to beat an intense lightning storm that chased us down to the safety of trees.
— Suzanne Jackson
Road closed, still go
We’ve had lots of Independence Pass adventures this year already, including Memorial weekend. No road open, no problem. These kids are always up for a challenge. We so love, cherish, enjoy and respect what we have in our backyard and the pass is a huge part of our adventures around here. We feel lucky to have amazing outdoors at our fingertips especially in times like these.
— Anda Rojs Smalls