In a narrow 4-3 vote Thursday night, the Glenwood Springs City Council annexed nearly 16 acres of pasture land into the city limits for future development.
Mayor Jonathan Godes, along with councilors Steve Davis, Shelley Kaup and Charlie Willman, supported the annexation. Councilors Tony Hershey, Paula Stepp and Ingrid Wussow did not.
Heading into Thursday’s council meeting, R2 Partners — a real estate development firm with offices in Aspen and Cincinnati — had proposed building 272 housing units on the undeveloped land behind the Glenwood Springs Mall.
The project, known as 480 Donegan, would have consisted of 219 multifamily apartments, 40 townhomes and 13 live-work units. Forty-seven of the 272 units would have also been considered “attainable” with pricing restrictions.
However, in the end, a majority of council supported increasing the project’s density to an allowable 300 units — a move Councilor Ingrid Wussow did not appreciate.
“All along this has been a negotiation,” Wussow said Thursday night. “We have a developer who has willingly reduced [the number of units] down to a certain level that maybe was a little more amicable and you guys are bumping it. I’m disappointed … that was poor form.”
Thursday night, the city council was not voting on the project’s final design specifications. Instead, it was deciding whether to annex the property from unincorporated Garfield County into Glenwood Springs, which it did. Council also approved R2 Partners’ request for 12.2 acres of the newly annexed land to be zoned for a planned unit development and 3.5 acres be allotted for commercial use.
“I’m sorry to hear about the disappointment. But, I believe at our last meeting there was a request to reduce the density and even that was not apparently enough to get some of our councilors on board with the vote,” Councilor Shelley Kaup said. “Going back to that 300 units, that adds six more affordable housing units to this development. And to me that’s a win for Glenwood Springs.”
In addition to the allowable 300 units, R2 Partners also has proposed building a private clubhouse and public restaurant.
In July, R2 Partners announced that it was under contract to purchase the Glenwood Springs Mall, which, with the exception of Ross Dress For Less, has seen numerous tenants depart over the years. The mall property lies within the city limits and was not part of R2 Partners’ annexation and rezoning requests.
In May, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended that council deny both R2 Partners’ annexation and rezoning requests. At the time, the commission was concerned about the 480 Donegan Project’s density, traffic implications and a lack of evacuation routes, among other things.
However, a majority of council believed R2 Partners had listened to P&Z’s concerns and addressed many of them prior to Thursday’s meeting. When the annexation request went before the commission in May, R2 Partners was proposing 360 units on the property.
And since then, the real estate development firm also has agreed to dedicate new land for a fire station and $100,000 for planning and evacuation improvements.
“The more vitality you can bring into that area the better that redevelopment is going to be,” Councilor Davis said. “The number one thing that this community needs is housing.”