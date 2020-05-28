Significant traffic impacts are expected from an asphalt paving project that’s part of the Colorado Highway 82 corridor project in Glenwood Springs. The paving is scheduled from June 1-7, CDOT announced this week.
Motorists traveling southbound/eastbound (toward Aspen) should be prepared for delays on Highway 82 between 24th Street and the southern city limits.
According to a press release, the west side of the 27th Street and CO 82 intersection will also be closed for asphalt removal and paving.
Motorists are advised to use S. Grand Ave. at 23rd Street or Cty. Road 154 at Buffalo Valley for alternate 27th Street access.
The work hours, reduced speeds and lane closures will be in effect daily during that time frame from approximately 9 a.m. until dusk.
As “significant” delays are expected, motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, especially during the morning and afternoon rush hours.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change, according to the release.
Construction crews also will be doing asphalt milling and paving work on Hwy. 82 just east of the intersection with CO 133 in Carbondale. This work will require lane closures on Tuesday, June 2 and Friday, June 5, according to CDOT.
The tentative schedule for next week’s road construction is as follows:
Monday, June 1: Asphalt removal on CO 82 and at 27th Street in Glenwood Springs
Tuesday, June 2: Asphalt removal on CO 82 in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale
Wednesday, June 3: Asphalt paving on CO 82 and at 27th Street in Glenwood
Thursday, June 4: Asphalt paving on CO 82 in Glenwood Springs
Friday, June 5: Asphalt paving on CO 82 in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale
Saturday. June 6: Roadway striping in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale
Sunday, June 7: Roadway striping in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale