The Aspen City Council supported pedestrian and intersection improvements downtown in place of the recently ended Galena Cooper Living Lab experiment during a Tuesday work session.
City staff presented the results of the Living Lab community engagement process and also asked the council to provide direction on future safety improvements in the downtown core. Staff presented comments and thoughts from visitors who stayed in Aspen between June and October, as well as focus groups, local businesses, callers and individuals who corresponded with the city via email.
“The Galena Cooper Living Lab was a test to try out measures to improve safety in the Galena corridor. It was a way to try these concepts in a way without installing those permanent improvements,” City Engineer Trish Aragon said. “We heard a lot from the community during the lab, and now is the time to present the data that was collected.”
The city reported 198 comments logged from personal interviews and comments online, where 56.5% of cyclist respondents said they thought the Living Lab had negative impacts on safety and mobility and 9.9% said they thought it had positive impacts. Similarly, 75.6% of motorists and 67.6% of pedestrians had negative feedback about the lab. These respondents cited parking difficulty, a lack of circulation improvements and negative interactions with other travelers as reasons why they had negative feedback.
The report also showed that the number of daily negative interactions between pedestrians and motorists was highest at the time the lab was installed in late June and early July, but lessened until Castle Creek Bridge construction started in early September. Kathleen Wanatowicz, a consultant with PR Studio, recommended that the city regularly implement a staff member in the downtown core to communicate with the public about safety and mobility. She also said more safety education is needed in Aspen.
“I do think to have somebody here regularly will help with implementation of other programs going forward,” she said.
Overall, staff found a need for more pedestrian space, and that the number of negative interactions between motorists and pedestrians decreased significantly with the installation of the lab. Staff also found that there is no correlation between the number of bikes and the total number of negative interactions, but that the majority of negative interactions occurred between motorists and pedestrians.
Data showed that the safety of the intersections improved with the lab, and the intersection changes improved cyclist behavior — and improved it beyond what was found at the control site at Monarch Street and Hopkins Avenue. Staff also found that there were fewer traffic accidents reported in the Living Lab blocks in 2022 than in 2020 or 2021 during summer months. Ultimately, Aragon said that the city found that the lab did improve safety.
The council was supportive of changes in the core to improve pedestrian safety. Council members Rachel Richards and Ward Hauenstein supported widening the sidewalks on Galena to allow for more space for outdoor seating and walking. Mayor Torre said he would rather have that discussion at a later time.
“When you see people stepping out into the bike lane, there’s a reason, it’s because they’re passing slow people in front of them, or there’s people,” Richards said. “We widened the sidewalks over around the Wheeler block decades ago. It allowed enough room for some outside seating or tables and things like that, even by the Wheeler Opera House.”
Hauenstein also said he would like to see a permanent stop sign installed at Galena and Hyman.
The council also discussed the turning motions at the intersection of Galena Street and Hyman Avenue, and whether to maintain the one-way street at Hyman or return to pre-lab conditions. After receiving direction from the council to install a stop sign at the intersection on Galena, staff is in the process of making that installation, Aragon said.
Torre maintained his support for two-way traffic on Hyman, while Richards and Hauenstein said they were leaning toward one-way flow. Councilmen Skippy Mesirow and John Doyle said they would go either way as long as pedestrian improvements were made on Hyman.
“I continue to think that should be two-way because of that ability to get out of this corridor,” Torre said. “If there are improvements that you’re coming back with that delineate this more pedestrian-friendly and pedestrian-safe, then the two-way makes sense for other reasons. Without it, then probably not. And then the other caveat would be if it hinders any future ability at widening the sidewalks in some of those areas, then again, probably not favorable.”
Staff will return to the council at a later date to discuss further changes in the Living Lab area.