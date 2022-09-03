Miller Ford knows firsthand the pressures and temptations that front-line hospitality workers face and how many of them succumb to substance abuse and addiction.
Those temptations, he said, are exacerbated in a ski town, where locals and guests like a good party. He’s all for people having a good time, but it can become consuming, especially when the pace of business reaches frenetic levels and work-related pressures build.
“There’s not enough dialogue that comes with the other side of the coin on what a resort town is like,” he said.
During the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen in June, he was inspired to try to help workers facing substance abuse and mental health issues. During the event, a friend pointed out to him that a national recovery support group called Ben’s Friends was on the scene. Ford attended sessions and was impressed by their approach. There was no pressure to go any specific direction. It was peers helping peers.
“They have a clear support blueprint,” he said.
Ben’s Friends is oriented toward workers in the food and beverage industry. Ford founded an Aspen chapter which is geared toward all hospitality workers — waiters, shuttle drivers, concierges, essentially anyone who works with visitors.
“There was a niche that needed to be filled,” he said. A support group in Aspen called Hospitality Cares folded during the pandemic, when social distancing and isolation were required.
Ben’s Friends held its first meeting in Aspen on Monday. While turnout was light for the inaugural event, Miller expects attendance to pick up once awareness is built. The group will meet every Monday, including Labor Day, at 10 a.m. at Hooch, 310 E. Hopkins Ave. He figures a key to success is to consistently hold the meetings.
“The doors always need to be open,” he said. “The main thing I’d like to see is knowledge that it’s there.”
The meetings are free for anyone who wants to attend. It’s a meeting of peers. There will usually be a topic to start the conversation, but flexibility, informality and even a dose of laughter will be part of it. He is aiming for banter and camaraderie.
Ford, a veteran of the Aspen service industry, is now able to use his own experiences with addiction to set a tone and put people at ease. In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2015, two Aspen police officers thought they saw Ford chopping lines of cocaine on a stone bench downtown. He allegedly brushed the coke to the ground as they approached. One officer shined a flashlight up Ford’s nose and asked if the white substance in his nostrils was cocaine.
“Of course I have cocaine up my nose. It’s Aspen,” the officer said Ford told him.
The exchange gained national media attention. Ford said he knew he needed a new course of behavior. He has been sober since January 2016. He successfully served two years of probation for drug possession.
The tale and the classic line are now used by Ford in his comedy performances in the valley.
Despite his ability to laugh at himself, Ford takes the bigger picture issue seriously. He uses a metaphor that there are various types of houses on a street. Some of those houses represent substance addiction. Others represent mental illness. More houses need to be constructed that provide recovery, he said.
“We’re building one more house on the street,” he said.
He is particularly familiar with the challenges facing people in the food and beverage industry. “It’s an industry that deals directly with alcohol,” he said.
There is a lot of leeway for partying. Restaurant workers may be invited to join a table for a late-night cocktail. Workers sharing a shift may also share a drink.
When he got sober, he was concerned about staying in the industry. He said he asked himself, “How do I work in a job that kind of centers around drinking?”
The answer was support systems. Now he wants that support to spread.
“If one person benefits, it cascades to (help) many,” he said.