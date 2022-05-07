A lot of people who live in the area know that Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is the place to go if you need a trail built or a riverbed cleared, but there are many other ways the community can participate in outdoor stewardship without picking up a shovel.
RFOV promotes stewardship of public lands by engaging the community in education, restoration and conservation projects across the Roaring Fork Valley and as far down the road as Rifle. Through education projects for students, training for adults and volunteer community service projects, the Carbondale-based nonprofit has been making an impact on the valley’s public lands since 1995.
While volunteers will still be out and about — building trails and restoring vegetation throughout the year — RFOV also is ramping up its community education program so that anyone can participate.
“Our theme for 2022 is ‘making our shared outdoors into common ground,’” said Jacob Baker, director of communications and strategic partnerships at RFOV. “We welcome all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Honestly, for many years that was a passive statement, however we’re now actively creating opportunities that are accessible to all, that welcome young children — RFOV is providing child care at volunteer projects for the first time this season — and that span in-town, frontcountry and backcountry sites across our service area.”
Individuals can sign up for education and training courses, including an introduction to trail building and restoration, and crew-leader training. Families also may sign up to work on a project together, and kids from 4 to 8 years old can take their own “roots, shoots and little boots” class. All of the stewardship programs follow three focus areas: sustainable recreation, healthy landscapes and fire adaptation.
Nobody likes thinking about the near misses that the Roaring Fork Valley has experienced in recent years with the Lake Christine and Grizzly Creek fires, and RFOV is doing its part to prevent such events from happening again as summers get hotter and drier.
“Fire adaptation is just that — looking at how we can adapt as humans, how the ecosystem adapts, and the role that we have to play in responding to the increased fire risk as we see warmer and warmer summers,” said Ben Sherman, education director.
“We’ve been pretty lucky here in the Roaring Fork Valley with some near misses and some fires pretty close by, so that education piece is really important, and people can have an active hand in reducing the fuels and learning more about how they can protect their properties and their communities,” Sherman continued.
Community education stretches beyond homeowners with properties to protect. RFOV also coordinates with local schools and youth organizations to take groups of students on field trips where they can learn about stewardship and take part in things like fire adaptation projects.
On April 18, RFOV took all of Aspen Country Day School’s middle-schoolers to the Maroon Creek Wetlands, where about 85 students pulled wildfire fuels in effort to thin the growth in the protected area to revert the ecosystem back to its intended wetland.
Sherman said that the project was beneficial for people who enjoy bird-watching or looking for wildlife in the area, and also gave the students a sort of VIP view into an ecosystem that not many people get to see.
“The tangible aspect, I think, is really important, and we get to see some of these students over the course of years as they come up through school, and as they participate with RFOV, really build up that sense of ownership and shared responsibility for taking care of some of these places,” Sherman said. “I just love hearing those stories of, ‘I brought my older brother, I brought my parents, I brought my friends back to show off the step that I built or the tree that I planted.’”
Sherman added that RFOV works hard to dispel any myths that trailwork is only for a certain type of physically fit people. RFOV works with kindergartners all the way up to people in their 80s to promote stewardship, and there are multiple ways to get involved.
“Though our most visible way to get involved is to volunteer on a stewardship project, people can volunteer in other ways such as helping with our youth programs, being a photographer and serving as a trailhead ambassador,” Executive Director Becca Schild said. “As a member, you can participate in our project selection process in the fall. We also offer educational programming and training to learn more about stewardship skills and principles.”
More information, including a calendar of upcoming programs, is available at rfov.org.