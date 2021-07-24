With the delta variant making its rounds across the Roaring Fork Valley, local performing arts organizations are taking precautions to keep doors open and patrons protected.
The Arts Campus At Willits responded last week to executive director Ryan Honey’s positive COVID-19 test by canceling their Saturday night performance. The decision came down to an abundance of caution, Honey said, and TACAW has since been involved in conversations with Eagle County Public Health to come up with an improved set of COVID protocols.
“We all talked and agreed that I had been in touch with my staff all week, I had been in front of the dancers, we just didn’t think it was smart for us to go ahead,” Honey said. “We’re hoping it’s not gonna be too big of a problem for our patrons but keeping our community safe is the priority.”
TACAW’s Saturday night series will resume tonight with a performance by Indie-pop group South of France, and all attendees will be asked to follow the updated protocols. All patrons will be asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Patrons who frequent TACAW performances and are fully vaccinated will only need to show proof of vaccination once, and the new system will keep the vaccination record on file. Those who are not vaccinated will need to bring proof of a negative test each time they attend a performance. More information about the protocols can be found on TACAW’s website.
“I think it’s worth noting how positive the community’s response has been to us both canceling and rolling out these new protocols,” Honey said. “I think it’s a testament to our community that everyone is willing to go through these hoops that we need to go through so we can continue to get here safely.”
Honey, who is fully vaccinated, is one of several local vaccinated folks to become infected with the delta variant. Those who are fully vaccinated are not immune to the virus nor are they incapable of transmitting it, and for that reason masks are still encouraged at TACAW events, and required for unvaccinated patrons.
According to Eagle County’s COVID-19 webpage, 71% of the population is vaccinated. There have been 32 cases confirmed in the past week, with a one-week average positivity rate of 5.8%. The county reports 13 days of stable or declining hospitalizations.
In Pitkin County, the county differentiates between residents and visitors who test positive and records case numbers in two-week periods. In the last two two-week periods (June 24 to July 21), cases in Pitkin County have increased by 40% among residents, epidemiologist Josh Vance said in an email. The positivity rate increased slightly from 1.6% to 2.1%. One person was hospitalized in the last 14 days.
The county has identified eight individuals who have been infected with the delta variant, and Vance said that because of its high transmission rate, the county is urging those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated. No one in Pitkin County who has been vaccinated has died from the virus, he said, and hospitalizations and fatality rates across the country have dropped.
“With that said, we have recorded 42 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated residents,” Vance said. “Symptoms among these individuals tend to be much milder than in unvaccinated individuals, so as cases continue to increase nationally, we are asking anyone who is experiencing any COVID-19-like symptoms, no matter how mild and regardless of vaccination status, to seek testing and stay home while you await results. Similarly, it is possible for at least some fully vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 to transmit the virus. We don’t know how common or uncommon this is at this time, but it is possible, so testing remains very important.”
Pitkin County’s performing arts centers also are encouraging masks and social distancing, but no shows have been canceled in light of TACAW’s experiences. Jed Bernstein, director of Theatre Aspen, said that regulations vary by venue. Theatre Aspen offers two kinds of performances: one where patrons can show proof of vaccination or a negative test, and one for patrons who are not vaccinated or are not comfortable in a mask-less setting.
“That seems to be working out very well,” he said. “For the moment, this is what we’re doing. It’s working well. We also test our full cast and crew on a weekly basis in addition to vaccines.”
The Wheeler Opera House is operating similarly. Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson said that the Wheeler follows advice and regulations from the city of Aspen and Pitkin County, which says that masks are not required for vaccinated individuals but are required for those who are not vaccinated.
“Ultimately, relying on the goodwill, good faith and community spirit of the people who come to indoor performances is the way forward,” she said. “We will all comply with whatever health orders there are, but we also rely on our patrons who all they want to do is get together and experience live performance again. Following all of the existing requirements will help us move in the right direction.”