Stephanie Syson came to know the principles of permaculture “back in a previous life,” while working as a river guide in Latin America.
However, the term — derived from the words “permanent” and “agriculture” by an Australian biologist several years ago — still plays an integral part in Syson’s life today in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“Permaculture is more of a design system than just specifically focused on agriculture,” Syson said in an interview Thursday. “You can also use permaculture to design businesses, social structures and generally whatever it takes to live a happy, permanent culture … We focus on, mostly, the integration between the parts.”
For years, the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute in Basalt has offered a 72-hour course that teaches students about the forest gardens, renewable energy systems, water conservation and even composting toilets.
Now in its 34th year, this summer’s course, which started last Monday and will conclude today, taught participants of all ages and cultural backgrounds how to apply permaculture’s principles to settings ranging from arid ones to those with plenty of rainfall.
“In taking a permaculture design course, you’re looking to put on your permaculture glasses and see the connection between things instead of the things standing alone,” Syson, who teaches the course with about 10 other instructors, explained. “Instead of there just being lots of pieces on a farm or homestead or in a business, we’re looking to figure out what each piece needs and what each piece provides and how best to organize them so they separate as little as possible and integrate as much as possible.”
In addition to learning about the principles of permaculture, students also camped out at Sustainable Settings’ property along the Crystal River each night during the two-week course.
According to Syson, students participated in permaculture classes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and said the entire course, which includes meals, camping and other materials, costs roughly $1,800.
During its more than three decades in existence, the course has enticed people from all over the globe to spend a couple of weeks in the Roaring Fork Valley simply to learn about permaculture’s principles, both in the classroom and out on the field.
“There’s a lot of sadness in the news and in the world,” Syson said. “Being surrounded by so many people from so far away that are really trying their best to do the best they can for the earth and for other people and all of our animal and pollinator friends… is really constantly inspiring.”
According to Syson, CRMPI team members plan to teach another permaculture design course in Puerto Rico next February.