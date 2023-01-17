Perry Will was devastated when he lost a reelection bid for the Colorado House District 57 seat in November, but the New Castle Republican credits his wife with making him stick to his mantra: Lick your wounds for a day after something bad happens and then move on.
The advice proved useful because one door opened after voters slammed the other shut. Will was appointed by a Republican selection committee Jan. 7 to fill a vacancy for the Colorado Senate District 5 seat created by the resignation of Bob Rankin, effective Jan. 10.
Will returned to the Legislature last week and is settling into the other chamber. He served in the House for four years.
“I’m really happy to be back and representing again,” Will said by phone from his home in New Castle Monday as he prepared to return to Denver. The Legislature was off Monday to observe Martin Luther King Day.
Will said he needs to settle into his new office and find a place to live, but at least learning the ways of the Legislature won’t be daunting.
“Luckily, I kind of know the ropes and I’ve been through it, so it’s not the deer-in-the-headlights look, [now that I’m in] the Senate,” he said. “I know what to expect and how things happen.”
Will was assigned to the Health and Human Service Committee and the Business, Labor and Technology Committee.
“It’s not my wheelhouse stuff, but I’ll learn,” he said.
Although Republicans have been the minority party in both chambers during Will’s tenure, he had earned assignments to his prized committees in the House — the Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee, the Energy and Environment Committee and the Capital Development Committee.
With patience, he hopes to earn his way back on some of the committees examining key issues for Colorado’s Western Slope. He has already learned he will be on the Wildfire Matters Interim Committee, for example.
Meanwhile, Will will do what he says he has always done — stick up for the people and issues of the Western Slope.
“I represent all the reasons that people choose to live here,” he said. “That’s everything from healthy forests to wildlife, healthy rivers and public lands and access to those public lands, agriculture and open spaces. That doesn’t change as a senator from Senate District 5.”
Will, 67, said his intent at this time is to seek reelection when the appointed term is up in two years. The area he represents in the state Senate is significantly different from what he represented as the Representative for House District 57 — the Senate district encompasses a massive portion of the Western Slope. The northern boundary of the jigsaw-puzzle-piece district goes along the Interstate 70 corridor in Garfield County. The southern boundary stretches south of Lake City. The district includes Republican strongholds of Delta and Montrose and the Democrat bastion of the Roaring Fork Valley — all of Pitkin, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties and parts of Eagle, Garfield, Montrose and Delta counties. By comparison, House District 57 comprises three counties.
Will vowed to leave partisan politics behind, as he did in the House, and focus on good governing for his constituents and Colorado as a whole.
“I wanted to continue to serve,” he said. “There are a lot of things I want to do over there [at the Colorado State Capitol]. I tell ya, having been there four years, I tell people politicians are plentiful, public servants are few.”
He prided himself in the House as being someone Democrats identified as a co-sponsor on some legislation. He said he’s already been approached by Democrats in the Senate.
“I’ve been overwhelmed, actually,” Will said. “I’ve been there for two days and I’ve been overwhelmed with it, actually. They know I like to run good bills that help people. That partisan politics, I don’t care about. I tell people all the time, I’m not left or right, I want to move forward.”
He might avoid partisan politics, but partisan politics doesn’t always avoid him. As a member of the House, Will voted against the Reproductive Health Equity Act in April 2022. The bill codified in state statute the reproductive health protections that already existed in Colorado. The bill was designed to make sure access to contraceptives and abortions remained in Colorado regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and other federal actions.
Will and every other Republic in the state House and Senate voted against the bill. “That hurt me and I know that,” he said. “I think there was a lot of misunderstanding, and that hurt me in the election.”
Will was defeated by Elizabeth Velasco, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs, in the November election by a 54-to-46 percent margin.
Will said he was portrayed as a legislator who is against women’s rights, but he denies that. “No — I was against that bill. It went too far,” he said. “If that bill came back before me in the same format, I would vote against it again.”
He felt the bill was too permissive of late-term abortions. He believes the issue shows he will stick to his core values and principles. One core value is fiscal conservancy. Will said the state budget ballooned by $13 billion dollars during his four years in the House. He is concerned that Colorado residents are getting saddled with higher taxes and more regulations. There are a lot of well-intentioned bills proposed each session, but he believes the cost needs to be a vital litmus test.
“Sometimes you go, ‘Yeah, great bill, but we can’t afford it,’” he said.
Will is currently working on wording for bills he intends to sponsor, including two that support public safety and one that streamlines compensation to ranchers and livestock owners hit by wolf predation. A senator can be the prime sponsor of up to five bills. They can be co-sponsors on numerous others, if asked. Last year he was involved in 33 bills in the House.
Will said he doesn’t believe it will be an issue gaining the trust of those constituents of the Senate district who didn’t support him in his bid to remain in the House. He vows that he will work for the benefit of all his constituents with special attention to sticking up for rural Colorado.
“It’s just an urban-dominated Legislature,” he said. “You have to be a loud voice. You have to educate people about what we hold near and dear over here on the West Slope.”