One sector that hasn’t seen a slowdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic? Pet adoptions, and the Roaring Fork Valley is no exception.
In many ways, now more than ever has been the right time for those who have been on the fence about whether or not to add a furry member to the family, Aspen Animal Shelter executive director Seth Sachson said.
“It’s been crazy,” he said. “People are not only looking to fill the void of time — they have so much time on their hands — they’re also trying to fill the void in their heart or their mind; they’re trying to feel fulfilled.”
Since March 8, when the pandemic first penetrated the “Aspen bubble,” the shelter has homed 18 pets: 15 dogs, two cats and one parrot.
“The feline adoption count would have been much higher, but we started the month with only three cats in the cat room,” Sachson said.
While the adoption rates this March were not “unusually high” at the Aspen Animal Shelter, they were indeed “strong and steady,” he continued, adding that “the demand is there, but the supply of easy, well-socialized, house-trained pets is low.”
That’s not to say the currently listed 11 dogs and lone cat aren’t ready to make their entrance into loving homes — it just means the humans running those homes may need to pour a little more attention and effort into the adoptions, he said.
Fortunately, one of the few silver linings of the stay-at-home order means that time is no longer a scarcity for people.
“We’re all A-type personalities conquering the world, and now that everything has slowed down, a lot of people are looking for fulfillment in any one of these ways, emotionally or intellectually. You’re seeing the trend nationally; people are like, ‘I’d like to fill my home with a dog,’” Sachson said. “Initially, it scared me a little because you don’t want people who are just short-term wanting to adopt a dog and once life gets back to 150 mph, you don’t want to throw the dog to the side.”
To that end, Sachson prefers to play devil’s advocate with would-be adopters when they inquire about the process. For instance, when Virginia McNellis of Snowmass Village expressed her concerns about being a working mother, he would point out that her and her daughters’ beloved “shorkies” — that is, Yorkie and Shih Tzu mixes — were not 100% house trained.
“She and her daughters, for months and months, they’ve always visited the shelter, but for quite a few months they started to fall in love with the Shorkies,” he recalled. “I always like to point out the negatives — I always want to play devil’s advocate and keep it from being an impulsive move. I want them to be passionate, but also rational.”
McNellis, too, wanted to ensure any addition to her family was a rational move.
“She was the first of our corona adoptions, if you want to call it that,” Sachson said. “The shutdown occurred, and she calls me and she says, ‘Guess what? I think now’s the time.’ She said I’m working from home and my children are home, and we must have spent over an hour on the telephone because I did a sort of tutorial with her from crate training to their rhythm.”
Wes Boyd, executive director of Colorado Animal Rescue, or CARE, in Glenwood Springs has had similar experiences. Since March 11, CARE has seen 35 adoptions and 46 throughout the month, he said, and overall adoption rates for the month of March were 48% over last year.
It was a continuation and possible spike in an already existing trend.
“For the entire year, year to date, we’re 100% over,” Boyd said. “But it’s still substantial that March is 48% up.
Like Sachson, Boyd also shares concerns about ensuring adoptions are sustainable for the long term, though he feels confident that CARE’s adoption survey addresses those concerns.
“We added a question within our survey just asking with the current situation and COVID-19 crisis, do you foresee that financial stability will be there to take care of this dog in the future?” he said. “It seems like people who have maybe been wanting a pet, now they have time. We’ve had a lot of families come in. Our goal is to make sure all those animals can stay in those homes once they are back to a normal schedule.”
Even with the high adoption rates, CARE still has seven dogs, eight cats and one rabbit available, according to the organization’s website.
Much like any other facility designed to care for those in need, CARE had been bracing for an influx of animals if COVID-19 patients were rendered unable to responsibly keep their pets, Boyd noted. So far, however, that need hasn’t arisen — though he’s been touched by people’s responses to the call.
“We put out some messaging to our volunteer list asking who was available to help with fostering, if it came to that. We did receive 71 applications to help with fostering. It was a pretty good outpouring of support there,” he said.
Sachson feels fortunate to live in a close-knit community during this time of duress — by knowing most of the people seeking to rehome animals, he feels more confident about the prospects for all involved. And in some ways, running an animal shelter has prepared him for the pandemic.
“Every single day for 28 years of running the whole facility, I worry about disease every single day,” he said. “All it takes is one sick dog to spread kennel cough. We’re thinking about disease control every single day, so now it is an interesting reality to have it be about the people. It’s this whole new reality; it’s so different.”
But in this new reality, new relationships are also thriving, he noted. As for McNellis and her newly expanded family?
“Last time I checked with her, they are in love with them and everything is perfect,” Sachson said.